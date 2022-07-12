Sri Lanka political vacuum continues

AP, COLOMBO





Sri Lanka yesterday was in a political vacuum for a second day, with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters, angry over the country’s economic woes.

Protesters remained in Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence, his seaside office and the prime minister’s official home, which they took possession of on Saturday demanding the leaders step down. It was the biggest and most eventful day of protests over the past three months surrounding the administrative district in Colombo.

They remained there yesterday saying they would stay until the resignations are official.

People gather in Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence in Colombo yesterday. Photo: AP

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday said that he would leave office once a new government is in place. Hours later the speaker of the parliament said that Rajapaksa would step down tomorrow, which Wickremesinghe’s office yesterday said that Rajapaksa had confirmed.

The president has not been seen or heard publicly since Saturday and his location is unknown, but his office on Sunday said that he ordered the immediate distribution of a cooking gas consignment to the public, suggesting that he was still at work.

Pressure on both men had grown as the economic meltdown set off acute shortages of essential items, leaving people struggling to obtain food, fuel and other necessities.

Opposition party leaders have been discussing forming an alternative all-party government, an urgent requirement of bankrupt nations to continue discussions with the IMF for a bailout program.

Sri Lankan lawmaker Udaya Gammanpila said the main opposition United National Party and lawmakers who have defected Rajapaksa’s ruling coalition have had discussions and agreed to work together.

Main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and Dullas Alahapperuma, who was a minister under Rajapaksa, have been proposed for president and prime minister, and they were requested to decide on how to share the positions before a meeting with the parliament speaker later yesterday.

“We can’t be in an anarchical condition. We have to somehow reach a consensus today,” Gammanpila said.

Opposition parties are also concerned over military leaders making statements on public security in the absence of a civil administration.

Lawmakers discussed having Sri Lankan Chief of Defense Staff General Shavendra Silva make a public statement calling on the people’s cooperation to maintain law and order, said Kavinda Makalanda, spokesperson for Premadasa.

“A civil administration is the need, not the military in a democratic country,” Makalanda said.

If opposition parties fail to form a government by the time Rajapaksa resigns, Wickremesinghe would become acting president under the constitution. However, in line with the protesters’ demand, opposition parties are keen on not allowing him take over even as acting president.

They say Wickremesinghe should promptly resign and allow Sri Lankan Speaker of the Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena take over as acting president — the next in line according to the constitution.

Rajapaksa appointed Wickremesinghe as prime minister in May in an effort to solve the shortages and start economic recovery, but delays in solving the shortages turned public anger against him with protesters accusing him of protecting the president.

Wickremesinghe had been part of crucial talks with the IMF for a bailout program and with the World Food Program to prepare for a predicted food crisis. The government must submit a plan on debt sustainability to the IMF in August before reaching an agreement.

Sri Lanka is relying on aid from India and other nations as leaders try to negotiate a bailout with the IMF. Wickremesinghe said recently that negotiations with the IMF were complex because Sri Lanka was now a bankrupt state.

Sri Lanka announced in April that it was suspending repayment of foreign loans due to a foreign currency shortage. Its foreign debt amounts to US$51 billion, of which it must repay US$28 billion by the end of 2027.