Sri Lanka yesterday was in a political vacuum for a second day, with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters, angry over the country’s economic woes.
Protesters remained in Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence, his seaside office and the prime minister’s official home, which they took possession of on Saturday demanding the leaders step down. It was the biggest and most eventful day of protests over the past three months surrounding the administrative district in Colombo.
They remained there yesterday saying they would stay until the resignations are official.
Photo: AP
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday said that he would leave office once a new government is in place. Hours later the speaker of the parliament said that Rajapaksa would step down tomorrow, which Wickremesinghe’s office yesterday said that Rajapaksa had confirmed.
The president has not been seen or heard publicly since Saturday and his location is unknown, but his office on Sunday said that he ordered the immediate distribution of a cooking gas consignment to the public, suggesting that he was still at work.
Pressure on both men had grown as the economic meltdown set off acute shortages of essential items, leaving people struggling to obtain food, fuel and other necessities.
Opposition party leaders have been discussing forming an alternative all-party government, an urgent requirement of bankrupt nations to continue discussions with the IMF for a bailout program.
Sri Lankan lawmaker Udaya Gammanpila said the main opposition United National Party and lawmakers who have defected Rajapaksa’s ruling coalition have had discussions and agreed to work together.
Main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and Dullas Alahapperuma, who was a minister under Rajapaksa, have been proposed for president and prime minister, and they were requested to decide on how to share the positions before a meeting with the parliament speaker later yesterday.
“We can’t be in an anarchical condition. We have to somehow reach a consensus today,” Gammanpila said.
Opposition parties are also concerned over military leaders making statements on public security in the absence of a civil administration.
Lawmakers discussed having Sri Lankan Chief of Defense Staff General Shavendra Silva make a public statement calling on the people’s cooperation to maintain law and order, said Kavinda Makalanda, spokesperson for Premadasa.
“A civil administration is the need, not the military in a democratic country,” Makalanda said.
If opposition parties fail to form a government by the time Rajapaksa resigns, Wickremesinghe would become acting president under the constitution. However, in line with the protesters’ demand, opposition parties are keen on not allowing him take over even as acting president.
They say Wickremesinghe should promptly resign and allow Sri Lankan Speaker of the Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena take over as acting president — the next in line according to the constitution.
Rajapaksa appointed Wickremesinghe as prime minister in May in an effort to solve the shortages and start economic recovery, but delays in solving the shortages turned public anger against him with protesters accusing him of protecting the president.
Wickremesinghe had been part of crucial talks with the IMF for a bailout program and with the World Food Program to prepare for a predicted food crisis. The government must submit a plan on debt sustainability to the IMF in August before reaching an agreement.
Sri Lanka is relying on aid from India and other nations as leaders try to negotiate a bailout with the IMF. Wickremesinghe said recently that negotiations with the IMF were complex because Sri Lanka was now a bankrupt state.
Sri Lanka announced in April that it was suspending repayment of foreign loans due to a foreign currency shortage. Its foreign debt amounts to US$51 billion, of which it must repay US$28 billion by the end of 2027.
At plants painted with birds and hedgehogs, hot water from deep underground is being channeled to produce energy and heat for thousands of households in Szeged, Hungary’s third-largest city. Experts say the project — billed as Europe’s biggest urban heating system overhaul — can serve as a model for other cities across the continent, as EU nations scramble to wean themselves off Russian gas after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. “Geothermal energy is local, accessible and renewable so why not use it,” geologist Tamas Medgyes told Agence France-Presse (AFP) beside a recently completed well in the middle of a residential neighborhood. The city of
Chinese authorities have blocked Canadian government representatives from attending the trial of Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua (肖建華), the Canadian embassy said yesterday. Xiao, who went missing in Hong Kong five years ago, was due to go on trial in China on Monday, and Canadian consular officials had been pressing for consular access, the embassy said earlier in a statement. “Canada made several requests to attend the trial proceedings,” Nadia Scipio del Campo, public diplomacy counselor at the embassy, said in an e-mailed statement. “Our attendance was denied by Chinese authorities.” When asked for details, such as to confirm the location of the trial,
‘HOODWINKED’: One woman took her daughter and grandchildren to the ransacked residence of the outgoing president to show them the ‘lifestyles they were enjoying’ Calm returned to the streets of Sri Lanka’s commercial and administrative capital yesterday and protesters were jubilant as Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed to resign after his house in Colombo was stormed amid outrage over the South Asia nation’s collapsing economy. Protesters, many wrapped in Sri Lanka’s national flag, swarmed into his whitewashed colonial-era residence on Saturday, jumped into the swimming pool and sat on a four-poster bed. About 45 people were admitted to a main hospital later that day, a hospital official said, but there were no reports of any deaths. On Sunday, amazed civilians took the opportunity to inspect
The Chinese capital, Beijing, appears to have backed off a plan to launch a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for entry into certain public spaces after pushback from residents. While not explicitly saying it had dropped the plan, a city official was quoted in state media late on Thursday saying that people could enter venues with a negative virus test result and a temperature check, as has been the norm. They also said that vaccinations would continue on the principle of “informed, voluntary consent.” Residents could enter any sort of public venue with a negative polymerase chain reaction test done in the past 72 hours