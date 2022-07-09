From laser beams and wooden satellites to galactic tow-truck services, start-ups in Japan are trying to imagine ways to deal with a growing environmental problem: space debris.
Junk such as used satellites, rocket parts and wreckage from collisions has been piling up since the space age began, with the problem accelerating in the past few decades.
“We’re entering an era when many satellites will be launched one after another. Space will become more and more crowded,” said Miki Ito, general manager at Astroscale, a company dedicated to “space sustainability.”
Photo: AFP
“There are simulations suggesting space won’t be usable if we go on like this,” she said. “So we must improve the celestial environment before it’s too late.”
The European Space Agency (ESA) estimates that about 1 million pieces of debris larger than a centimeter — big enough to “disable a spacecraft” — are in Earth’s orbit.
They are already causing problems, from a near-miss in January involving a Chinese satellite, to a 5mm hole knocked into a robotic arm on the International Space Station last year.
“It’s hard to predict exactly how fast the amount of space debris will increase,” said Toru Yamamoto, a senior researcher at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).
“It’s an issue that raises real concerns about the sustainable use of space,” he said.
With satellites now crucial for GPS, broadband and banking data, collisions pose significant risks on Earth.
Tadanori Fukushima said he has seen the scale of the problem in his job as an engineer with Tokyo-based satellite operator and broadcaster SKY Perfect JSAT.
“A stationary satellite would get roughly 100 ‘debris-approaching’ alerts a year,” he said.
International “satellite disposal guidelines” include rules like moving used satellites to “graveyard orbit” — but the increase in debris means more is needed, specialists say.
Fukushima launched an in-house start-up in 2018 and envisions using a laser beam to vaporize the surface of space debris, creating a pulse of energy that pushes the object into a new orbit.
The irradiating laser means there is no need to touch any debris, which is generally said to move about 7.5km per second — much faster than a bullet.
For now, the project is experimental, but Fukushima hopes to test the idea in space by spring 2025, working with several research institutions.
Japanese firms, along with some in Europe and the US, are leading the way on developing solutions, Fukushima said.
Some projects are further along, including Astroscale’s space “tow truck,” which uses a magnet to collect out-of-service satellites.
“If a car breaks down, you call a tow-truck service. If a satellite breaks down and stays there, it faces the risk of collision with debris and needs to be collected quickly,” Ito said.
The firm carried out a successful trial last year and hopes to eventually equip customer satellites with a “docking plate” equivalent to a tow-truck’s hook, allowing collection later on.
Astroscale, which has a contract with the ESA, plans a second test by the end of 2024 and hopes to launch its service soon after.
Other efforts approach the problem at the source, by creating satellites that do not produce debris.
Kyoto University and Sumitomo Forestry envisage a wooden satellite that goes into orbit in a rocket and burns up safely when it plunges to Earth.
That project is also in its infancy — in March, pieces of wood were sent to the International Space Station to test how they respond to cosmic rays.
Space agencies have their own programs, with JAXA focusing on large debris greater than three tonnes.
Internationally, firms including US-based Orbit Fab and Australia’s Neumann Space have proposed ideas such as in-orbit refueling to extend the life of satellites.
The problem is complex enough that a range of solutions will be needed, Yamamoto said.
“There is no panacea,” he said.
China is racing to quash a new COVID-19 flareup that risks spilling over into one of its most economically significant regions, raising the specter of disruptions that could roil global supply chains for solar panels, medicines and semiconductors. Infections have surged in Si County in the eastern province of Anhui, with officials reporting 287 cases for Sunday and nearly 1,000 since late last week. Authorities locked down Si and a neighboring county late last week to try and stop the virus from spreading to Jiangsu Province, the second-biggest contributor to China’s economic output and a globally important manufacturing hub for the
Iran’s top diplomat on Saturday condemned Israel’s latest airstrike on Syria, and criticized recent threats from Turkey about another planned incursion by Ankara into northern Syria. Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian’s remarks came at the start of his visit to Syria, where he was expected to discuss mutual relations and regional affairs with top Syrian officials. Iran has been one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s strongest backers, sending thousands of fighters from around the region to help his troops in Syria’s 11-year conflict. The war has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half of the country’s pre-war population of 23
OPPOSITION PROTESTS: Many people in Myanmar suspect China of supporting the military takeover, while Beijing has refused to condemn last year’s army power grab China’s top diplomat on Saturday arrived on his first visit to Myanmar since the military seized power last year to attend a regional meeting that the Burmese government said was a recognition of its legitimacy and opponents protested as a violation of peace efforts. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) is to join counterparts from Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam in a meeting of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation group in the central city of Bagan, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The grouping is a Chinese-led initiative that includes the countries of the Mekong Delta, a potential source of regional tensions
CERN UPGRADES: ompared with the collider’s first run that discovered the Higgs boson in 2012, this time around there would be 20 times more collisions Ten years after it discovered the Higgs boson, the Large Hadron Collider is about to start smashing protons together at unprecedented energy levels in its quest to reveal more secrets about how the universe works. The world’s largest and most powerful particle collider started back up in April after a three-year break for upgrades in preparation for its third run. From today it will run around the clock for nearly four years at a record energy of 13.6 trillion electronvolts, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) announced at a news conference last week. It is to send two beams of protons