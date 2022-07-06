The competition between the US and China to explore outer space turned prickly after Chinese diplomats blasted the head of NASA and encouraged neighboring countries to support Beijing’s plan for exploring the moon.
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) on Monday accused NASA Administrator Bill Nelson of lying “through his teeth” in response to reported comments in a German tabloid about the space competition between the two countries.
Bild cited Nelson as saying that the world should be concerned that China might lay claim to the moon and stop other countries from exploring it.
Photo: AP
In the interview, he also accused China of stealing technology from other nations and said that Beijing was learning how to destroy satellites launched by other countries.
“This is not the first time for the chief of NASA to lie through his teeth and smear China,” Zhao said at the ministry’s daily news conference. “In recent years, the US openly defined space as a war-fighting domain.”
NASA did not respond to a request for comment.
During a meeting on Monday with officials from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) called on Southeast Asian nations to join the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), a proposed project on or near the moon backed by China and Russia.
Beijing has promoted the ILRS as an alternative to the Artemis Accords, a Washington-backed effort launched in 2020 aimed at supporting NASA’s efforts to return astronauts to the moon this decade.
While Beijing and Moscow have not gotten other governments to commit to their project, the US is having more success convincing countries to sign the Artemis Accords, principles designed to govern activity on the moon, Mars and beyond.
Signatories include NATO allies such as Canada, Italy and the UK, as well as Brazil, Mexico and Ukraine.
Last month, France became the 20th country to sign on to the Artemis club, joining other recent signatories such as Colombia and Singapore.
China has criticized the accords as a US effort to create a NATO in outer space, most recently in a opinion piece published in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper on Sunday.
“In contrast with the US lunar exploration project known as the ‘Artemis Accords,’ which experts believe reveals its ‘exclusive nature for mimicking a space-based NATO,’ China and Russia’s partnership stresses bringing advancement for all, with the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind,” the article said.
