Mobsters who end up sleeping with the fishes are usually never seen again, but climate change has a way of messing even with the mafia, and a watery grave outside Las Vegas is starting to cough up Sin City’s darkest secrets.
Lake Mead, which can be reached from the Las Vegas Strip by a short ride in the trunk of a car with your hands and feet bound, is drying up in a grueling decades-long drought.
Its receding waters are leaving behind the usual flotsam and jetsam of a lake heavily trafficked by weekend boaters — but also bodies.
Photo: AFP
One particular find caught the attention of mob-watchers: the skeletal remains of a man who had been shot in the head, stuffed in a barrel and tossed in the lake four decades ago.
“The mob had a propensity to put people in barrels, whether they are burying them in a lake, or dumping them out in the field,” said Geoff Schumacher, vice president of exhibits and programs at the Mob Museum in Las Vegas, which is officially known as the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement.
“That’s number one. Number two, the person was shot in the head, typical mob hit style, and third, we know that this happened in the late ’70s, early ’80s [when] the mob was very prominent in Las Vegas,” Schumacher said.
An improbable oasis of hotels, casinos and vice sprouted in the baking Nevada desert in the 20th century.
Las Vegas had been founded in 1905, but it was not until work began on the nearby Hoover Dam in the 1930s that its population swelled.
The influx of construction workers — mostly single men — created a market for entertainment, which was filled by sex workers, showgirls and legalized gambling, and where there is flesh, casinos and booze, organized crime is lurking in the background.
“The mob played a pretty big role in the development of Las Vegas from the 1940s through the 1980s,” Schumacher said.
“There was a lot of behind-the-scenes activity where the mob was controlling the management of the casinos, but also building and expanding the casinos, using in many cases, Teamsters union money,” he said.
The city grew rich in the post-World War II boom that fueled the American dream, becoming the global capital of gambling, and for every US$100 that a hapless tourist lost at the blackjack table in a fug of free booze, a mafia boss in Chicago or New York wanted his cut.
The skimming, which doubtless cost the city millions of dollars in lost taxes, was a double-edged sword.
“They also sort of created this mystique about Las Vegas,” Schumacher said. “People wanted to come to Las Vegas, on the idea that ‘oh, maybe when I sit down at the bar, there’s going to be a mob guy sitting next to me.’”
Yet it was not all glamor.
“The reality was that these guys were cold-blooded killers; they were thieves. If you were to cross the mob in some way ... there definitely were consequences,” Schumacher said.
Las Vegas police are still investigating the body found in the barrel at Lake Mead earlier this year, and would only say that there is an ongoing probe, but Schumacher has his theories about the identity of the dead man.
One suggestion is that he was Jay Vandermark, who worked at the Stardust Hotel, an operation run by Frank “Lefty” Rosenthal on behalf of the Chicago mob.
Rosenthal — who was played by Robert de Niro in the movie Casino — was funneling cash back to his bosses, until the scheme drew the attention of local authorities.
Vandermark disappeared shortly thereafter.
However, a more likely candidate for the body in the barrel is a man named Harry Pappas who was also connected to the Chicago mob.
“One of the extra perks for visitors to Las Vegas, if you were a high roller ... was they would take you out on the boat at Lake Mead,” Schumacher said.
“The Stardust had a boat out there and Harry Pappas was in charge of that whole operation,” he said. “Right before he disappeared, he told his wife he was going to lunch with someone who was interested in buying his boat. We’ve never seen Harry Pappas again.”
Lake Mead is a massive reservoir on the Colorado River created by the Hoover Dam. It is now just one-quarter full — the result of a drought and warming temperatures fueled by climate change — and shows no sign of stabilizing.
As its shoreline retreats, revealing more of the lake bed, it might yield more mob secrets, Schumacher said.
“I don’t know if we find another body in a barrel, but I have to believe that there could very well be a second murder victim out there,” he said.
An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft has acquired imagery data covering all of Mars, including visuals of its south pole, after circling the planet more than 1,300 times since early last year, state media reported yesterday. The Tianwen-1 successfully reached the Red Planet in February last year on the country’s inaugural mission there. A robotic rover has since been deployed on the surface as an orbiter surveyed the planet from space. Among the images taken from space were China’s first photographs of the Martian south pole, where almost all of the planet’s water resources are locked. In 2018, an orbiting probe operated by the European
QUARANTINE SHORTENED: A new protocol detailing risk levels and local policy responses would be ‘more scientific and accurate,’ a health agency spokesman said China’s revised COVID-19 guidelines, which cut a quarantine requirement in half for inbound travelers, also create a standardized policy for mass testing and lockdowns when cases of the disease flare, showing that the country still has a zero-tolerance approach to the virus. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) solidified the position during a trip to Wuhan, where the pathogen first emerged in 2019, saying that China is capable of achieving a “final victory” over the virus. The “zero COVID-19” policy is the most effective and economic approach for the country, Xi said during the trip on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported. The first
‘TOO RISKY’: Palau’s president said deep-sea mining, in which rocks are sucked off the ocean floor, increases the vulnerability of the seabed floor and marine life Concerned about the potential effects of deep-sea mining on ocean biodiversity, the Pacific islands of Palau and Fiji on Monday launched an “alliance” to call for a moratorium of the nascent industry. The backing of a moratorium comes amid a wave of global interest in deep-sea mining, but also growing pressure from some environmental groups and governments to either ban it or ensure it only goes ahead if appropriate regulations are in place. Deep-sea mining uses heavy machinery to suck up off the ocean floor potato-sized rocks or nodules that contain cobalt, manganese and other metals mostly used in batteries. Speaking to a
A flight test of a hypersonic missile system in Hawaii on Wednesday ended in failure due to a problem that occurred after ignition, the US Department of Defense said, delivering a fresh blow to a program that has experienced stumbles. It did not provide details of what took place in the test, but said in an e-mailed statement that “the department remains confident that it is on track to field offensive and defensive hypersonic capabilities on target dates beginning in the early 2020s.” “An anomaly occurred following ignition of the test asset,” Pentagon spokesman US Navy Lieutenant Commander Tim Gorman said in