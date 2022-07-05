China is racing to quash a new COVID-19 flareup that risks spilling over into one of its most economically significant regions, raising the specter of disruptions that could roil global supply chains for solar panels, medicines and semiconductors.
Infections have surged in Si County in the eastern province of Anhui, with officials reporting 287 cases for Sunday and nearly 1,000 since late last week. Authorities locked down Si and a neighboring county late last week to try and stop the virus from spreading to Jiangsu Province, the second-biggest contributor to China’s economic output and a globally important manufacturing hub for the solar sector.
However, cases there are already increasing. The city of Wuxi, a biotech hub, reported 35 infections and suspended dine-in services at restaurants and closed entertainment venues.
Photo: Bloomberg
Zhejiang Province and Shanghai have also reported COVID-19-positive patients, fueling concerns about the broader impact across the Yangtze River Delta region that accounts for one-quarter of China’s economy.
The fresh outbreaks will be a major test for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) virus strategy. He last week reaffirmed that China would stick to “zero COVID” — which relies on lockdowns and frequent mass testing to stamp out infections — and said the country would rather endure some temporary impact on economic development than let the virus hurt people’s safety and health.
China is only starting to show signs of a nascent recovery from its most recent run of outbreaks, including the bruising two-month lockdown of Shanghai that caused massive manufacturing disruptions and snarled global supply chains.
While the epicenter of the latest outbreak is so far only one small county, and authorities have not imposed lockdowns in any of the major regional hubs, any escalation in restrictions has the potential to ripple worldwide.
More than one-third of global solar panel manufacturing capacity is in Jiangsu, according to BloombergNEF data, and it is also the leading producer of solar cells and wafers. The Yangtze River Delta is also a key maker of components for the iPhone and Mac laptops, semiconductors, as well as home to drugmakers and e-commerce operations. Some manufacturers still are not back to normal after earlier outbreaks.
China reported 380 cases for Sunday, bringing nationwide infections to a level last seen in late May, when Shanghai was on the verge of lifting its lockdown.
The financial hub, which neighbors Jiangsu, reported three local cases on Sunday. One was found outside government quarantine after six days of the city reporting no community infections.
Zhao Dandan, a vice director at Shanghai’s municipal health commission, cautioned in a briefing on Sunday that the city still faces risks of a rebound in COVID-19 cases. Beijing reported no new cases.
Elsewhere, Ningde City in Fujian Province found 10 new COVID-19 cases and implemented control measures. The city is the headquarters of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, the largest maker of batteries for electric cars.
An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft has acquired imagery data covering all of Mars, including visuals of its south pole, after circling the planet more than 1,300 times since early last year, state media reported yesterday. The Tianwen-1 successfully reached the Red Planet in February last year on the country’s inaugural mission there. A robotic rover has since been deployed on the surface as an orbiter surveyed the planet from space. Among the images taken from space were China’s first photographs of the Martian south pole, where almost all of the planet’s water resources are locked. In 2018, an orbiting probe operated by the European
QUARANTINE SHORTENED: A new protocol detailing risk levels and local policy responses would be ‘more scientific and accurate,’ a health agency spokesman said China’s revised COVID-19 guidelines, which cut a quarantine requirement in half for inbound travelers, also create a standardized policy for mass testing and lockdowns when cases of the disease flare, showing that the country still has a zero-tolerance approach to the virus. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) solidified the position during a trip to Wuhan, where the pathogen first emerged in 2019, saying that China is capable of achieving a “final victory” over the virus. The “zero COVID-19” policy is the most effective and economic approach for the country, Xi said during the trip on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported. The first
‘TOO RISKY’: Palau’s president said deep-sea mining, in which rocks are sucked off the ocean floor, increases the vulnerability of the seabed floor and marine life Concerned about the potential effects of deep-sea mining on ocean biodiversity, the Pacific islands of Palau and Fiji on Monday launched an “alliance” to call for a moratorium of the nascent industry. The backing of a moratorium comes amid a wave of global interest in deep-sea mining, but also growing pressure from some environmental groups and governments to either ban it or ensure it only goes ahead if appropriate regulations are in place. Deep-sea mining uses heavy machinery to suck up off the ocean floor potato-sized rocks or nodules that contain cobalt, manganese and other metals mostly used in batteries. Speaking to a
A flight test of a hypersonic missile system in Hawaii on Wednesday ended in failure due to a problem that occurred after ignition, the US Department of Defense said, delivering a fresh blow to a program that has experienced stumbles. It did not provide details of what took place in the test, but said in an e-mailed statement that “the department remains confident that it is on track to field offensive and defensive hypersonic capabilities on target dates beginning in the early 2020s.” “An anomaly occurred following ignition of the test asset,” Pentagon spokesman US Navy Lieutenant Commander Tim Gorman said in