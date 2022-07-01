Russian forces yesterday announced they had abandoned the strategic Black Sea outpost of Snake Island, in a major victory for Ukraine that could loosen the grip of Russia’s grain export blockade.
The Russian Ministry of Defense described the decision to withdraw from the outcrop as a “gesture of goodwill” that showed Moscow was not obstructing UN efforts to open a humanitarian corridor allowing grains to be shipped from Ukraine’s ports.
However, Ukraine said it had driven the Russian forces out after a massive artillery assault overnight.
“KABOOM!” Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, wrote on Twitter. “No Russian troops on the Snake Island anymore. Our Armed Forces did a great job.”
Ukraine’s southern military command posted an image on Facebook of what appeared to be the island, seen from the air, with five huge columns of black smoke rising above it from what it described as an assault by missiles and artillery.
“The enemy hurriedly evacuated the remains of the garrison with two speed boats and probably left the island. Currently, Snake island is consumed by fire, explosions are bursting,” it said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the photograph or either side’s battlefield accounts.
The outcrop controls access to sea lanes to Odesa, Ukraine’s main Black Sea port, where a Russian blockade has prevented exports of grain from one of the world’s main suppliers, creating a global food supply shock and risk of famine.
Russia captured it on the war’s first day, when a Ukrainian guard there, ordered to surrender, radioed back: “Russian warship: go fuck yourself.”
The incident was immortalized on a Ukrainian postage stamp. The day the stamp was issued, Ukraine sank the ship, flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet.
In related news, Pope Francis yesterday implicitly accused Russia of “armed conquest, expansionism and imperialism” in Ukraine, calling the conflict a “cruel and senseless war of aggression.”
The pope, speaking to a delegation of Orthodox leaders in Rome, referred to the conflict as one pitting Christians against one another.
Both Russia and Ukraine are predominantly Orthodox Christian, but there is a sizeable Catholic minority in Ukraine.
“Reconciliation among separated Christians, as a means of contributing to peace between peoples in conflict, is a most timely consideration these days, as our world is disrupted by a cruel and senseless war of aggression in which many, many Christians are fighting one another,” the pope said.
The pope also told his Orthodox visitors, in a clear reference to Russia, that all needed “to recognize that armed conquest, expansionism and imperialism have nothing to do with the kingdom that Jesus proclaimed.”
An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft has acquired imagery data covering all of Mars, including visuals of its south pole, after circling the planet more than 1,300 times since early last year, state media reported yesterday. The Tianwen-1 successfully reached the Red Planet in February last year on the country's inaugural mission there. A robotic rover has since been deployed on the surface as an orbiter surveyed the planet from space. Among the images taken from space were China's first photographs of the Martian south pole, where almost all of the planet's water resources are locked.
TRADE TALK: Xiao Qian said that Australia had fired the 'first shot' in deteriorating trade relations with China, but improvements were possible if Canberra takes action China's new ambassador to Australia chided protesters who heckled him yesterday during a speech about the future of relations between the two countries. Xiao Qian (肖千), who has only been in the role since January, had just begun his speech at the University of Technology Sydney when the first protesters interjected, calling for freedom for Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong. The ambassador was repeatedly interrupted by sign-wielding protesters, some criticizing China's treatment of the Uighur people as well as the university for inviting Xiao to speak.
QUARANTINE SHORTENED: A new protocol detailing risk levels and local policy responses would be 'more scientific and accurate,' a health agency spokesman said China's revised COVID-19 guidelines, which cut a quarantine requirement in half for inbound travelers, also create a standardized policy for mass testing and lockdowns when cases of the disease flare, showing that the country still has a zero-tolerance approach to the virus. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) solidified the position during a trip to Wuhan, where the pathogen first emerged in 2019, saying that China is capable of achieving a "final victory" over the virus. The "zero COVID-19" policy is the most effective and economic approach for the country, Xi said during the trip on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.
A former South Korean Navy SEAL turned YouTuber who risked jail time to leave Seoul and fight for Ukraine said it would have been a "crime" not to use his skills to help. Ken Rhee, a former special warfare officer, signed up at the Ukrainian embassy in Seoul the moment Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked for global volunteers and was fighting on the front lines near Kyiv by early March. To get there, he had to break South Korean law — Seoul banned its citizens from traveling to Ukraine, and Rhee, who was injured in a fall while leading a special operations