China’s revised COVID-19 guidelines, which cut a quarantine requirement in half for inbound travelers, also create a standardized policy for mass testing and lockdowns when cases of the disease flare, showing that the country still has a zero-tolerance approach to the virus.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) solidified the position during a trip to Wuhan, where the pathogen first emerged in 2019, saying that China is capable of achieving a “final victory” over the virus.
The “zero COVID-19” policy is the most effective and economic approach for the country, Xi said during the trip on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.
Photo: AP
The first update of the Chinese National Health Commission’s protocol since May last year sparked enthusiasm in financial markets and increased demand for travel by cutting quarantine time in half, with some analysts projecting that it might signal the start of China’s withdrawal from the “zero COVID-19” approach, which has largely cut it off from the rest of the world since 2020.
However, a closer reading of the document shows it is codifying critical COVID-19 policies that have widely varied until now, and lays the groundwork for faster and more extensive deployment of testing and lockdowns.
Even with reducing quarantine times to 10 days from as long as three weeks, China remains one of the most difficult countries to enter.
“They are modest steps that do not materially change China’s overall COVID stance,” S&P Global Ratings Asia Pacific chief economist Louis Kuijs said. “Indeed, as long as dynamic zero remains the overall guiding principle, new outbreaks pose serious risks to the economy.”
The move further consolidates and adjusts China’s “zero COVID-19” strategy given the more infectious nature of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, and explains how local officials are expected to deal with the virus in the future.
“The protocol comprehensively follows the dynamic zero policy,” health commission spokesman Mi Feng (米鋒) told a news briefing on Tuesday. “It’s not loosening control. The goal is to be more scientific and accurate.”
The guidelines detail testing and control measures for different levels of risks that can be implemented across China.
In areas classified as “high-risk,” where the virus has been detected in neighborhoods or workplaces, people are strictly banned from leaving their homes. The level would be downgraded to “middle-risk” after the area has been deemed virus-free for a week and everyone tests negative on the seventh day. Another three days without infections would put the area in the “low-risk” category.
For large cities, including provincial capitals and places with more than 10 million residents, mass testing should be conducted every day in virus-hit areas, stopping only when no community cases are found for three days in a row. Residents should undergo another round of tests three days later, ending only if there are still no new infections.
If the virus has spread across districts, provincial level health authorities would make the call on whether citywide testing is needed.
The standardized rules are also aimed at preventing local authorities from intensifying curbs on their own, a common phenomenon as municipal Chinese Communist Party officials fear angering Beijing by failing to execute “zero COVID-19” policies.
The rules were almost immediately put to the test, as the detection of 15 cases in central Anhui Province yesterday led to the lockdown of one county with 760,000 people.
Shanghai and Beijing, which battled outbreaks throughout the spring, reported no new local infections for Monday, a milestone that was seized upon as showing that Beijing’s strategy can be successful.
On Tuesday, the financial hub again reported no cases, while the capital reported one new case.
An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft has acquired imagery data covering all of Mars, including visuals of its south pole, after circling the planet more than 1,300 times since early last year, state media reported yesterday. The Tianwen-1 successfully reached the Red Planet in February last year on the country’s inaugural mission there. A robotic rover has since been deployed on the surface as an orbiter surveyed the planet from space. Among the images taken from space were China’s first photographs of the Martian south pole, where almost all of the planet’s water resources are locked. In 2018, an orbiting probe operated by the European
FEELING THREATENED: The first military commission under Kim Jong-un’s leadership to last longer than a day is a sign of a growing escalatory doctrine, an analyst said North Korea discussed assigning additional duties to its frontline army units at a key military meeting, state media said yesterday, suggesting that the country might deploy battlefield nuclear weapons targeting South Korea along the rivals’ tense border. The discussion comes as South Korean officials said North Korea has finished preparations for its first nuclear test in five years, as part of possible efforts to build a warhead to be mounted on short-range weapons capable of hitting targets in South Korea. During an ongoing meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party on Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and
TRADE TALK: Xiao Qian said that Australia had fired the ‘first shot’ in deteriorating trade relations with China, but improvements were possible if Canberra takes action China’s new ambassador to Australia chided protesters who heckled him yesterday during a speech about the future of relations between the two countries. Xiao Qian (肖千), who has only been in the role since January, had just begun his speech at the University of Technology Sydney when the first protesters interjected, calling for freedom for Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong. The ambassador was repeatedly interrupted by sign-wielding protesters, some criticizing China’s treatment of the Uighur people as well as the university for inviting Xiao to speak. “People who are coming again and again to interrupt the process, that’s not expression of freedom of
A former South Korean Navy SEAL turned YouTuber who risked jail time to leave Seoul and fight for Ukraine said it would have been a “crime” not to use his skills to help. Ken Rhee, a former special warfare officer, signed up at the Ukrainian embassy in Seoul the moment Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked for global volunteers and was fighting on the front lines near Kyiv by early March. To get there, he had to break South Korean law — Seoul banned its citizens from traveling to Ukraine, and Rhee, who was injured in a fall while leading a special operations