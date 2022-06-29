Morocco tries 65 migrants involved in Melilla deaths

BORDER CROSSINGS: Many other migrants detained were bused south and released there to discourage migration attempts, a practice that began in 2018

Reuters, RABAT





Moroccan authorities have begun prosecuting 65 migrants who joined Friday’s mass attempt to cross into a Spanish enclave by storming a border post, leading to the death of at least 23 migrants, a judicial source said on Monday.

About 2,000 migrants took part in the attempt, triggering violent skirmishes with Moroccan security forces and Spanish border guards at the Melilla enclave, with about 100 managing to get across.

Moroccan authorities said the deaths resulted from a crush after a reported stampede, and from migrants falling from a high fence.

Scores more were injured, they said, along with dozens of Moroccan security personnel.

The Moroccan Association of Human Rights (AMDH) said 29 migrants had died, citing unnamed hospital sources.

On Sunday, the African Union voiced shock at what it called the violent treatment of migrants leading to deaths and injuries, and demanded an immediate investigation.

Morocco and Spain have denied using excessive force.

The judicial source said that most of those being prosecuted are from Sudan and that they face charges of igniting fires, attacking security forces and facilitating illegal border crossings.

The AMDH said three of its lawyers would help represent the migrants in court.

Many other migrants detained by the authorities on Friday have been bused to southern Morocco and released there, the AMDH said, a practice Rabat began in 2018 to discourage illegal migration attempts.

Video that the AMDH issued following Friday’s incident showed dozens of African men lying piled alongside each other, many apparently lifeless, some bleeding and some making feeble movements while Moroccan police stood over them.

The AMDH said that the injured were left unattended for hours, adding to the death toll.