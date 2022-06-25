World News Quick Take

Agencies





NORTH KOREA

Defense to be boosted

Kim Jong-un ordered a strengthening of the country’s defense capabilities as the leader wrapped up a meeting with top military officials, state media said yesterday, raising concerns about its possible addition of tactical nuclear weapons. Kim presided over the three-day Enlarged Meeting of the 8th Central Military Commission, at which top officials “approved an important issue of providing a military guarantee for further strengthening the country’s war deterrent,” the Korean Central News Agency reported. During the meeting, the nation mentioned revising its war plans and said it had decided to bolster the operational duties of its frontline units with “an important military action plan,” it reported, without elaborating.

AUSTRALIA

Albanese to visit France

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is to visit France next week as his new Labor government looks to repair relations strained last year when Canberra scrapped a French submarine deal. The previous government canceled the multibillion-dollar order with France’s Naval Group and chose an alternative deal with the US and Britain to buy nuclear submarines. “We do need to reset, we’ve already had very constructive discussions,” Albanese told ABC television in an interview late on Thursday, confirming that he had accepted an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Paris. Albanese, in power for just over a month, has already reached a 555 million euro (US$584 million) settlement over the submarine deal — valued at US$40 billion in 2016 and reckoned to cost much more now — in his efforts to repair the rift. Albanese is to depart for Europe tomorrow for a NATO summit in Madrid.

SINGAPORE

Migrant worker rules eased

Migrant workers from yesterday no longer need special permission to leave their dormitories after two years of COVID-19 curbs, but campaigners criticized the decision to maintain some “discriminatory” restrictions. About 300,000 migrant workers, many of them from South Asia, live in dorms in the city-state, where they are typically packed into shared rooms and sleep on bunk beds. The vast complexes were hit by COVID-19 and locked down at the start of the pandemic. Authorities have gradually eased restrictions, allowing them to visit specially built “recreation centers” and rolled out a scheme allowing them to apply for special “exit passes” to visit specific areas. Starting yesterday, the workers no longer need passes to leave their dorms. However, authorities still require them to apply for permission to visit four popular locations on Sundays and public holidays, with up to 80,000 passes available per day.

THAILAND

Mask mandate dropped

The nation yesterday dropped rules requiring people to wear masks as COVID-19 cases fall and the tourism-dependent kingdom seeks to lure back foreign visitors. Masks had been compulsory in public since the middle of last year. However, the nation is keen to kickstart its stuttering economy and is relaxing restrictions, including discarding most entry requirements from next month. “Wearing a surgical mask or cloth mask is a voluntary practice,” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said in a royal gazette announcement issued on Thursday. The Ministry of Health recommends people continue to wear masks in crowded or poorly ventilated areas, the statement said.

GUATEMALA

Turtles, dolphins found dead

Dozens of turtles, dolphins and other marine species have been found dead on the country’s Pacific coast, prompting an official investigation, authorities said on Thursday. As many as 65 turtles, most of them of the Olive Ridley variety, and 14 dolphins were discovered dead earlier this week, the National Council of Protected Areas said, without identifying where exactly the animals were found. Agency officials believe the deaths could have been caused by heavy rains, which could have carried toxic materials from the mainland into the sea. Investigators are also looking into whether industrial fishing could have played a role.

BRAZIL

Bodies from killings returned

The bodies of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were on Thursday handed over to their families, nearly two-and-a-half weeks after they were killed in the Amazon. Phillips, 57, and Pereira, 41, were shot while returning from an expedition in the Javari Valley. Also on Thursday, a fourth suspect, 26-year-old Gabriel Dantas, turned himself in at a police station in Sao Paulo, telling officers he drove the boat that chased the two men, local media reported. When they reached the boat carrying Phillips and Pereira, Amarildo Oliveira “shot them with a 16-gauge rifle,” Dantas said.

UNITED STATES

Shooter makes video game

A teen cleared in court after killing people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid unrest over police mistreatment of African Americans on Thursday unveiled a video game centered on shooting targets representing journalists. Kyle Rittenhouse wrote online that money raised from sales of the game would be used to sue “leftwing media organizations” for defamation over their coverage of his 2020 case. “It’s time to fight back against the fake news machine,” Rittenhouse said in a video posted on Twitter. A trailer for the game, priced at US$10, shows a cartoon version of Rittenhouse blasting away, arcade-style, at turkey characters labeled “fake news” from behind cover. Rittenhouse was acquitted late last year by a jury for the August 2020 shootings.

UNITED KINGDOM

Couple held over organ plot

A Nigerian senator and his wife were on Thursday remanded in custody in London, charged with plotting to have a 15-year-old boy brought to the UK to harvest his organs, the BBC and police said. Ike Ekweremadu, 60, and Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, were both charged with conspiracy to arrange travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting, police said. Ekweremadu is an opposition senator in the southern state of Enugu, and also a former deputy senate president. Police said they had been alerted to the alleged plan following reports of possible offenses under modern slavery legislation. The child involved has been taken to safety, police said.

UNITED STATES

NASA demands return of dust

NASA has asked Boston-based RR Auction to halt the sale of moon dust collected during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, which had been fed to cockroaches during an experiment to determine if the rocks contained any pathogens. The material still belongs to the government, a NASA lawyer said in a letter to the auctioneer. The material from the experiment, including a vial with about 40 milligrams of moon dust and three cockroach carcasses, was expected to sell for at least US$400,000, but has been pulled from the auction block, RR said on Thursday.