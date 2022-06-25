NORTH KOREA
Defense to be boosted
Kim Jong-un ordered a strengthening of the country’s defense capabilities as the leader wrapped up a meeting with top military officials, state media said yesterday, raising concerns about its possible addition of tactical nuclear weapons. Kim presided over the three-day Enlarged Meeting of the 8th Central Military Commission, at which top officials “approved an important issue of providing a military guarantee for further strengthening the country’s war deterrent,” the Korean Central News Agency reported. During the meeting, the nation mentioned revising its war plans and said it had decided to bolster the operational duties of its frontline units with “an important military action plan,” it reported, without elaborating.
AUSTRALIA
Albanese to visit France
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is to visit France next week as his new Labor government looks to repair relations strained last year when Canberra scrapped a French submarine deal. The previous government canceled the multibillion-dollar order with France’s Naval Group and chose an alternative deal with the US and Britain to buy nuclear submarines. “We do need to reset, we’ve already had very constructive discussions,” Albanese told ABC television in an interview late on Thursday, confirming that he had accepted an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Paris. Albanese, in power for just over a month, has already reached a 555 million euro (US$584 million) settlement over the submarine deal — valued at US$40 billion in 2016 and reckoned to cost much more now — in his efforts to repair the rift. Albanese is to depart for Europe tomorrow for a NATO summit in Madrid.
SINGAPORE
Migrant worker rules eased
Migrant workers from yesterday no longer need special permission to leave their dormitories after two years of COVID-19 curbs, but campaigners criticized the decision to maintain some “discriminatory” restrictions. About 300,000 migrant workers, many of them from South Asia, live in dorms in the city-state, where they are typically packed into shared rooms and sleep on bunk beds. The vast complexes were hit by COVID-19 and locked down at the start of the pandemic. Authorities have gradually eased restrictions, allowing them to visit specially built “recreation centers” and rolled out a scheme allowing them to apply for special “exit passes” to visit specific areas. Starting yesterday, the workers no longer need passes to leave their dorms. However, authorities still require them to apply for permission to visit four popular locations on Sundays and public holidays, with up to 80,000 passes available per day.
THAILAND
Mask mandate dropped
The nation yesterday dropped rules requiring people to wear masks as COVID-19 cases fall and the tourism-dependent kingdom seeks to lure back foreign visitors. Masks had been compulsory in public since the middle of last year. However, the nation is keen to kickstart its stuttering economy and is relaxing restrictions, including discarding most entry requirements from next month. “Wearing a surgical mask or cloth mask is a voluntary practice,” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said in a royal gazette announcement issued on Thursday. The Ministry of Health recommends people continue to wear masks in crowded or poorly ventilated areas, the statement said.
GUATEMALA
Turtles, dolphins found dead
Dozens of turtles, dolphins and other marine species have been found dead on the country’s Pacific coast, prompting an official investigation, authorities said on Thursday. As many as 65 turtles, most of them of the Olive Ridley variety, and 14 dolphins were discovered dead earlier this week, the National Council of Protected Areas said, without identifying where exactly the animals were found. Agency officials believe the deaths could have been caused by heavy rains, which could have carried toxic materials from the mainland into the sea. Investigators are also looking into whether industrial fishing could have played a role.
BRAZIL
Bodies from killings returned
The bodies of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were on Thursday handed over to their families, nearly two-and-a-half weeks after they were killed in the Amazon. Phillips, 57, and Pereira, 41, were shot while returning from an expedition in the Javari Valley. Also on Thursday, a fourth suspect, 26-year-old Gabriel Dantas, turned himself in at a police station in Sao Paulo, telling officers he drove the boat that chased the two men, local media reported. When they reached the boat carrying Phillips and Pereira, Amarildo Oliveira “shot them with a 16-gauge rifle,” Dantas said.
UNITED STATES
Shooter makes video game
A teen cleared in court after killing people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid unrest over police mistreatment of African Americans on Thursday unveiled a video game centered on shooting targets representing journalists. Kyle Rittenhouse wrote online that money raised from sales of the game would be used to sue “leftwing media organizations” for defamation over their coverage of his 2020 case. “It’s time to fight back against the fake news machine,” Rittenhouse said in a video posted on Twitter. A trailer for the game, priced at US$10, shows a cartoon version of Rittenhouse blasting away, arcade-style, at turkey characters labeled “fake news” from behind cover. Rittenhouse was acquitted late last year by a jury for the August 2020 shootings.
UNITED KINGDOM
Couple held over organ plot
A Nigerian senator and his wife were on Thursday remanded in custody in London, charged with plotting to have a 15-year-old boy brought to the UK to harvest his organs, the BBC and police said. Ike Ekweremadu, 60, and Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, were both charged with conspiracy to arrange travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting, police said. Ekweremadu is an opposition senator in the southern state of Enugu, and also a former deputy senate president. Police said they had been alerted to the alleged plan following reports of possible offenses under modern slavery legislation. The child involved has been taken to safety, police said.
UNITED STATES
NASA demands return of dust
NASA has asked Boston-based RR Auction to halt the sale of moon dust collected during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, which had been fed to cockroaches during an experiment to determine if the rocks contained any pathogens. The material still belongs to the government, a NASA lawyer said in a letter to the auctioneer. The material from the experiment, including a vial with about 40 milligrams of moon dust and three cockroach carcasses, was expected to sell for at least US$400,000, but has been pulled from the auction block, RR said on Thursday.
FEELING THREATENED: The first military commission under Kim Jong-un’s leadership to last longer than a day is a sign of a growing escalatory doctrine, an analyst said North Korea discussed assigning additional duties to its frontline army units at a key military meeting, state media said yesterday, suggesting that the country might deploy battlefield nuclear weapons targeting South Korea along the rivals’ tense border. The discussion comes as South Korean officials said North Korea has finished preparations for its first nuclear test in five years, as part of possible efforts to build a warhead to be mounted on short-range weapons capable of hitting targets in South Korea. During an ongoing meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party on Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and
China’s online shopping stars enjoy huge influence, but can fall foul of the authorities and vanish from the retail multiverse. Hua Shao (華少) stands knee-deep in water at the edge of the sea, behind a table piled high with large crabs. The famous TV host is sweaty, sunburnt and laughing with a cohost, a red-and-blue fishing boat bobbing behind them. “The sea-ears taste so good, it must have been collected from a sea area where the water is very clear,” he tells more than 100,000 people watching online. It is the eve of “618,” one of China’s biggest retail festivals, which are increasingly
China’s COVID-19 outbreak is shifting to its south coast, with a flareup in Shenzhen triggering mass testing and a lockdown of some neighborhoods, while Macau — an hour’s drive away — is racing to stop its first outbreak in eight months. The new cases come as China’s two most important cities, Beijing and Shanghai, look to be subduing the virus after months of strict curbs and repeated testing. Shanghai yesterday reported nine local cases, while Beijing reported five. Nationwide, China yesterday reported 34 new COVID-19 infections. Yet new clusters continue to emerge, prompting action from local officials. Borders are increasingly under pressure, with
New Zealand stargazers were left puzzled and awed by strange, spiraling light formations in the night sky on Sunday night. At about 7:25pm, Alasdair Burns, a stargazing guide on Stewart Island, also called Rakiura, received a text from a friend saying to go outside and look at the sky. He went out and saw a huge, blue spiral of light amid the darkness. “It looked like an enormous spiral galaxy, just hanging there in the sky,” Burns said. “Quite an eerie feeling.” “We quickly banged on the doors of all our neighbors to get them out as well. And so there were