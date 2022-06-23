Two men yesterday pleaded guilty in New Zealand to their involvement in running the once wildly popular pirating Web site Megaupload, as part of a deal they struck to avoid extradition to the US.
The pleas by Mathias Ortmann and Bram van der Kolk at the Auckland High Court ended their 10-year legal battle to avoid extradition to the US on charges that included racketeering.
Those charges would be dropped under a deal with prosecutors from both countries after the pair pleaded guilty to being part of a criminal group and causing artists to lose money by deception. They have been released on bail pending sentencing and face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Photo: AP
The US is still seeking to extradite Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom, who also lives in New Zealand and has said he expects his former colleagues to testify against him.
Prosecutors said Megaupload raked in at least US$175 million — mainly from people who used the site to illegally download songs, TV shows and movies — before the FBI in early 2012 shut it down, and arrested Dotcom and other staff.
Ortmann told news Web site Stuff that after a decade of living on bail in New Zealand, the pair had firm roots in the country and were contributing to society through Mega, a legitimate cloud-storage Web site they set up after their arrest.
“There’s absolutely no point in dwelling on these proceedings any longer, and we are putting it behind us and accepting our responsibility,” Ortmann said.
Van der Kolk said they had learned from their mistakes.
“We’ve worked incredibly hard on Mega, and we strongly feel that our rehabilitation process has started a long time ago,” he told Stuff.
China’s online shopping stars enjoy huge influence, but can fall foul of the authorities and vanish from the retail multiverse. Hua Shao (華少) stands knee-deep in water at the edge of the sea, behind a table piled high with large crabs. The famous TV host is sweaty, sunburnt and laughing with a cohost, a red-and-blue fishing boat bobbing behind them. “The sea-ears taste so good, it must have been collected from a sea area where the water is very clear,” he tells more than 100,000 people watching online. It is the eve of “618,” one of China’s biggest retail festivals, which are increasingly
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday said she was unable to visit detained Uighurs and that she was accompanied by authorities while visiting Xinjiang, remarks that raise questions about the Chinese government’s efforts to influence her trip. “I was not able to speak to any Uighurs currently detained or their families during the visit,” Bachelet told a meeting of the Human Rights Council, adding that the visit to China faced “limitations, especially given the prevailing COVID restrictions.” Bachelet did say the government helped her meet “all institutions I had asked to meet, such as senior members of key
China’s COVID-19 outbreak is shifting to its south coast, with a flareup in Shenzhen triggering mass testing and a lockdown of some neighborhoods, while Macau — an hour’s drive away — is racing to stop its first outbreak in eight months. The new cases come as China’s two most important cities, Beijing and Shanghai, look to be subduing the virus after months of strict curbs and repeated testing. Shanghai yesterday reported nine local cases, while Beijing reported five. Nationwide, China yesterday reported 34 new COVID-19 infections. Yet new clusters continue to emerge, prompting action from local officials. Borders are increasingly under pressure, with
With its zero-tolerance cannabis laws, deep social stigma against the drug and moves to tighten rules on consumption, Japan is no stoner’s paradise. However, watching Ai Takahashi and her friends twerking, body-rolling and lighting up to the weed anthem Young, Wild & Free at a tiny, packed club in Tokyo might suggest otherwise. What they are smoking is not illegal marijuana, but a joint containing cannabidiol (CBD) — a nonintoxicating component of cannabis that has become trendy worldwide and is fast catching on in Japan. “When I was a child, I was taught at school and everywhere else that marijuana is an absolute