As Gustavo Petro became the first leftist elected president of Colombia on Sunday, his running mate Francia Marquez likewise made history: She is to be the first black Colombian and second woman to ascend to the vice presidency.
It was a momentous occasion not just for a woman who has had to deal with racism, classism and even an assassination attempt, but also for an entire community that has been politically marginalized in Colombia.
“We’ve taken a very important step, after 214 years we’ve achieved a government of the people ... of those with calloused hands, of those on foot, of the nobodies,” said Marquez, 40, during Sunday night’s victory speech alongside Petro.
Photo: Bloomberg
Racism is rife in Colombia and during the campaign, celebrities and social media users attacked Marquez over her racial background and lower-class roots.
Since April, she has received more than 1,000 racist comments and messages in the media and social media, according to the Racial Discrimination Observatory at Los Andes University.
Surrounded by her family and dressed in a brightly colored dress with an African design, Marquez said on Sunday: “Together we will defeat structural racism in Colombia.”
Despite making up 10 percent of Colombia’s 50 million people, the Afro-descendant population is hugely under-represented in politics.
However, Marquez is giving the community renewed hope.
She is not waiting until assuming office on Aug. 7. On Monday she announced the new government would create an equality ministry.
“I come from a region that has been historically abandoned,” Marquez wrote on Twitter. “My task is to guarantee the rights of these excluded and marginalized territories, to guarantee rights for Afro-descendant and indigenous populations.”
She also vowed to bring equality for women.
“Today, most Colombians still do not have dignified conditions,” she added.
Marquez was born into a poor family in the southwestern department of Cauca — a region ravaged by violence linked to armed groups battling over drug trafficking and illegal mining resources.
A single mother at just 16, she fled her native region following threats and went to work as a maid while studying law.
However, she returned home to take part in local politics and can often be seen frequenting public squares in her African print clothing, promoting the rights of the marginalized.
However, she has also made enemies.
In 2019, she survived an attack by gunmen who tried to kill her over her work defending the region’s water resources against mining companies.
The year before that, she was awarded the prestigious Goldman environmental prize.
“Us nobodies, those whose humanity is not recognized, those whose rights are not recognized in this country, we’re standing up to change history, to occupy politics,” Marquez told Agence France-Presse in March.
In the left-wing primaries earlier this year, Marquez finished second behind Petro, who duly named her his running mate.
Marquez made headlines on the campaign trail with her feminist, environmentalist and leftist speeches and for her “tasty living” proposal, an idea that is popular among the black community struggling for peace and a life in harmony with nature.
“We women are going to eradicate the patriarchy in our country, let’s be for the rights of the diverse LGBTIQ+ community, let’s be for the rights of our Mother Earth,” she said on Sunday.
China’s online shopping stars enjoy huge influence, but can fall foul of the authorities and vanish from the retail multiverse. Hua Shao (華少) stands knee-deep in water at the edge of the sea, behind a table piled high with large crabs. The famous TV host is sweaty, sunburnt and laughing with a cohost, a red-and-blue fishing boat bobbing behind them. “The sea-ears taste so good, it must have been collected from a sea area where the water is very clear,” he tells more than 100,000 people watching online. It is the eve of “618,” one of China’s biggest retail festivals, which are increasingly
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday said she was unable to visit detained Uighurs and that she was accompanied by authorities while visiting Xinjiang, remarks that raise questions about the Chinese government’s efforts to influence her trip. “I was not able to speak to any Uighurs currently detained or their families during the visit,” Bachelet told a meeting of the Human Rights Council, adding that the visit to China faced “limitations, especially given the prevailing COVID restrictions.” Bachelet did say the government helped her meet “all institutions I had asked to meet, such as senior members of key
With its zero-tolerance cannabis laws, deep social stigma against the drug and moves to tighten rules on consumption, Japan is no stoner’s paradise. However, watching Ai Takahashi and her friends twerking, body-rolling and lighting up to the weed anthem Young, Wild & Free at a tiny, packed club in Tokyo might suggest otherwise. What they are smoking is not illegal marijuana, but a joint containing cannabidiol (CBD) — a nonintoxicating component of cannabis that has become trendy worldwide and is fast catching on in Japan. “When I was a child, I was taught at school and everywhere else that marijuana is an absolute
New Zealand stargazers were left puzzled and awed by strange, spiraling light formations in the night sky on Sunday night. At about 7:25pm, Alasdair Burns, a stargazing guide on Stewart Island, also called Rakiura, received a text from a friend saying to go outside and look at the sky. He went out and saw a huge, blue spiral of light amid the darkness. “It looked like an enormous spiral galaxy, just hanging there in the sky,” Burns said. “Quite an eerie feeling.” “We quickly banged on the doors of all our neighbors to get them out as well. And so there were