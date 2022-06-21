Sao Paulo’s gay rally urges public to ‘vote with pride’

AFP, SAO PAULO





Several hundred thousand people on Sunday marched in Sao Paulo’s annual LGBTQ Pride parade under the slogan “vote with pride, for policies that represent us” — a reference to Brazil’s upcoming presidential election.

The October vote will pit far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro against former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is leading the polls.

Back in-person for the first time in two years due to COVID-19, the 26th edition of the Pride parade brought a day full of color, music and messages to “fight against any kind of discrimination,” and “respect for diversity” in Brazil’s most populous city.

A reveler poses for a photo during the annual LGBTQ Pride parade in Sao Paulo on Sunday. Photo: AP

The parade “shows society that we are present, that we are a sufficient number to make a difference in politics and in society itself,” said Gleydson Santos, a 26-year-old nursing technician.

“The theme of this year’s parade was really good,” said Braulio da Silva, a 31-year-old primary school teacher.

“You can’t be silent, you can’t be submissive anymore. It’s time we slapped ourselves in the face,” he added.

Revelers take part in the annual LGBTQ Pride parade in Sao Paulo on Sunday. Photo: AFP

The massive march started in the morning on Paulista Avenue, the city’s main artery, and advanced into the afternoon toward Roosevelt Square, the route’s endpoint.

Turnout appeared to be lower than the 3 million people organizers said they were expecting.

One of the main attractions of the day was popular Brazilian artist Pabllo Vittar. The drag queen, dressed in yellow-and-white boots, got the crowd grooving. There was also no lack of criticism for the incumbent president, with shouts and signs of “Fora Bolsonaro” (“Out with Bolsonaro”).

In Brazil, homophobia has been a crime since mid-2019, but there are still daily attacks against gay and transgender people.