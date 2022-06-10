A tiny meteoroid last month struck the newly deployed James Webb Space Telescope, knocking one of its gold-plated mirrors out of alignment, but not changing the orbiting observatory’s schedule to become fully operational shortly, NASA said on Wednesday.
The little space rock hit the US$10 billion telescope sometime late last month and left a small, but noticeable effect in the telescope’s data, NASA said in a statement, adding that it was the fifth and largest hit to the telescope since its launch in December last year.
“After initial assessments, the team found the telescope is still performing at a level that exceeds all mission requirements,” NASA said. “Thorough analysis and measurements are ongoing.”
Photo: AP
Engineers have begun a delicate readjustment of the impacted mirror segment to help “cancel out a portion of the distortion” caused by the micrometeoroid, NASA said.
Webb in January parked itself in a solar orbit about 1.6 million kilometers from Earth and is expected to yield its first full-color images of the cosmos next month.
“This recent impact caused no change to Webb’s operations schedule,” NASA said.
Webb’s mirror was engineered to withstand bombardment with dust-sized particles flying at extreme velocities in space, but the most recent impact was “larger than was modeled and beyond what the team could have tested on the ground,” NASA said.
The space telescope, managed by NASA, is regarded as the most powerful space-based observatory ever built, with a suite of sensors and 18 gold-plated mirror segments working together to seek out distant galaxies and planets.
Engineers designed the telescope to withstand occasional impacts from micrometeoroids — tiny space rocks traveling at ultrafast speeds during predicted meteor showers near Webb’s location in space.
Last month’s micrometeoroid was not from any meteor shower, NASA said.
The US space agency, calling the impact “an unavoidable chance event,” said it has now convened a team of engineers to study ways to avoid future impacts from similar space rocks.
The telescope is an international collaboration led by NASA in partnership with the European and Canadian space agencies.
Northrop Grumman Corp was the primary contractor.
‘POST-TRUTH ERA’: Critics say the agency would gain unprecedented power, while WHO officials said that there are limits to how it could deal with such accusations The WHO is battling critics of its COVID-19 response who say it is scheming to take over health policy in sovereign nations as it pushes plans it says would help avert future pandemics. High-profile attempts in countries around the world to discredit the WHO’s efforts are casting a shadow over talks in Geneva, Switzerland, this week. Country representatives at the talks are discussing how to pave the way for a global agreement that could eventually regulate how nations prepare for and respond to future pandemic threats. “We may face more severe pandemics in the future and we need to be a hell of
About 22,000 people and millions more at home were yesterday expected at a musical celebration for Queen Elizabeth II’s historic platinum jubilee. The “Platinum Party at the Palace” is the highlight of the third day of public events to mark the 96-year-old queen’s record-breaking 70 years on the British throne. Motown legend Diana Ross was a star attraction at the event, held on a purpose-built 360-degree stage outside the monarch’s central London residence, Buckingham Palace. The concert also featured artists including Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli and James Bond composer Hans Zimmer, in a marked shift in tone from the jubilee’s first two
Turkey has told the UN that, at the behest of its president, it wishes from now on to be called “Turkiye” in all languages, the world body announced on Thursday. “The change is immediate,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said by e-mail. He added that Ankara’s official letter requesting the change had been received at the UN’s New York headquarters on Wednesday. The day before, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavasoglu had posted on Twitter a photograph of himself signing the letter, addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “With the letter I sent to the UN Secretary General today, we are registering our country’s
China yesterday launched a rocket carrying three astronauts on a mission to complete construction on its new space station, the latest milestone in Beijing’s drive to become a major space power. The trio blasted off in a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan launch center in northwestern China’s Gobi desert, with the team to spend six months expanding the Tiangong space station, state broadcaster China Central Television said. Tiangong, which means “heavenly palace,” is expected to become fully operational by the end of this year. China’s heavily promoted space program has already seen the nation land a rover on Mars and send