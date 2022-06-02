To the naked eye, the delicate velvet roses in southeastern Turkey appear black and overwhelm the senses with their irresistible sweet smell.
The rosebuds are just as dark, and when fully developed, the flower takes on the color of an intensely rich red wine.
These black roses, known as karagul in Turkish and thornier than others, can only grow in the town of Halfeti in Sanliurfa Province with soil that has distinctive features including a special PH level.
Photo: AFP
The unique color cannot be preserved elsewhere, experts say.
Now Halfeti’s residents want to transform the rose into a brand, since Turkey’s rose sector is a blooming business.
The industry is dominated by the western province of Isparta, known as Turkey’s “rose garden.”
Turkey and Bulgaria make up about 80 percent of the world’s rose oil production.
However, Halfeti resident Devrim Tutus, 28, has already seen business flourish.
After coming up with a business plan to promote the black roses, he now supplies Istanbul with petals for colognes, Turkish delight and ice cream.
Demand is already outgrowing supply.
That does not stop Tutus who already has his next plan: karagul wine.
“There’s a huge market out there in Istanbul. It’s all about Isparta roses. Why not the same here?” he said.
The black rose’s fortunes were not always so sweet.
It once aroused only indifference among residents, said a local official in charge of preserving the roses.
“They were everywhere in the gardens, but nobody paid attention to them,” said his friend, who only gave his name as Bulent.
“Locals had no idea the roses were unique. We transported some to higher ground and started production in greenhouses,” said the official, who did not wish to be named.
In upper Halfeti, one greenhouse operated by the town’s agriculture department is home to 1,000 roses.
However, the town’s residents rallied to rescue the rose after a dam on the Euphrates River flooded the region in the early 2000s, threatening to bury the flower like dozens of archeological sites from ancient Mesopotamia.
Today, 20 variants of black roses have been identified worldwide — including 16 in Turkey, botanist Ali Ikinci said.
“Karagul is not an endemic species in Halfeti,” said Ikinci, a professor at Harran University in Sanliurfa. “But the particular ecology, climate and soil cause it to bloom darker there. If you plant that rose somewhere else, it won’t be as dark or black.”
The professor said Halfeti’s rose was “unique.”
The color of the rose darkens, becoming more black and the scent is stronger as one moves from Sanliurfa toward Syria, which is 60km to the south, Ikinci said.
The Halfeti official said the rose blossoms on higher ground, as the soil close to the dam is more acidic because of the Euphrates’ waters.
Ikinci believes the origins of karagul could be the “Louis XIV” black rose, grown in France in 1859 and named after the French king.
However, for Frederic Achille, deputy director of the Botanical Gardens of the Museum of Natural History in Paris, it is much ado about nothing.
“’Louis XIV’ could really be transformed by the waters of the Euphrates ... and bogus communication,” he said with a smile.
Halfeti is also home to the peculiar green rose that has the appearance of a weed.
“It remains mysterious. Some locals had it in their gardens, but because it’s odorless, it failed to attract attention,” Ikinci said.
