COVID-19: Shanghai starts easing lockdown

‘LONG-AWAITED MOMENT’: Residents in areas with low infection risk could move around freely as the city of 25 million touted eased curbs for 22 million of them

AFP, SHANGHAI





Shanghai slowly whirred back to life yesterday as a range of COVID-19 restrictions were eased after a two-month lockdown that confined residents of the Chinese city to their homes and battered the country’s economy.

The commercial hub of 25 million people was closed down in sections from late March, when the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 fueled China’s worst outbreak in two years. After some rules were gradually relaxed over the past few weeks, authorities yesterday began allowing residents in areas deemed low-risk to move around the city freely.

“It feels like we’ve all been through a lot of trauma, a collective trauma,” Grace Guan told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The 35-year-old Shanghai resident said she went out at midnight when the restrictions eased and saw groups gathered in the street drinking beers, some sitting together on blankets laid out on the pavements.

“Now it feels like the Berlin Wall coming down,” she said.

Yesterday morning, commuters trickled into subway stations and office buildings, scanning QR codes that certify they are virus-free.

Residents gathered in small groups to chat in a park, while masked customers thronged one of the main streets in a shopping district.

A day earlier, many of the bright yellow barriers that had hemmed in buildings and city blocks for weeks were taken down.

Shanghai Deputy Mayor Zong Ming (宗明) on Tuesday told reporters that the easing would affect about 22 million people in the city.

Malls, convenience stores, pharmacies and beauty salons would be allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity, while parks and other scenic spots would gradually reopen, she added.

However, cinemas and gyms remain closed, while schools — shut since the middle of March — would slowly reopen on a voluntary basis.

Buses, subway and ferry services would also resume, transport officials said.

Taxi services and private vehicles would be allowed in low-risk areas, permitting people to visit friends and family members outside their district.

“This is a moment that we have been looking forward to for a long time,” the Shanghai City Government said in a statement on social media.

More than 500,000 residents still remained under restrictions as of yesterday, city authorities said.

The stringent curbs in Shanghai — home to the busiest container port in the world — had hammered the economy, starving businesses and snarling supply chains in China and abroad.

Signs of resentment and anger among residents emerged throughout the lockdown.

The city government has warned that the situation is still not normal, and businesses said there were many uncertainties.

“It remains to [be seen] how this new normal will look,” said European Union Chamber of Commerce in China vice president Bettina Schoen-Behanzin, who heads the group’s Shanghai chapter. “If there is a positive case in your office or site, in your compound, what happens? You will be locked down again for two weeks?”

China has persisted with a “zero COVID-19” strategy, which involves rapid lockdowns, mass testing and long quarantines to try to eliminate infections.

However, the economic costs have mounted, and the Shanghai City Government said that “the task of accelerating economic and social recovery is becoming increasingly urgent.”

E-commerce professional Chen Ying said ahead of the easing that she still planned to work from home, but might treat her two-year-old son to a long-awaited walk outside.

“We should have been free to begin with, so don’t expect me to be deeply grateful now they’ve given it back to us,” she told AFP.

While the easing would allow many factories and businesses to resume operations, there are concerns that the recovery would not be immediate.

“I definitely have some worries, things are beyond your control... You can’t tell with a pandemic,” said Chen Ribin, a cafe owner. “No one can tell you if it will come again in July or August... We can only take one step at a time.”