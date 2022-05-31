Luakam Anambe wanted her newborn granddaughter to have a doll — something she had never owned as a child working in slave-like conditions in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest. However, she wanted the doll to share their indigenous features, and there was nothing like that in stores. So she sewed one herself from cloth and stuffing.
The doll had brown skin, long, dark hair, and the same face and body paint used by the Anambe. It delighted passers-by; while indigenous dolls can be found elsewhere in Latin America, they remain mostly absent in Brazil, home to nearly 900,000 people identifying as indigenous in the last census. A business idea was born, and her modest home now doubles as a workshop where she and her daughter produce dolls for a growing clientele.
“Before, only white dolls existed, then came the black ones, but indigenous ones didn’t appear,” said Anambe, 53, wearing a beaded necklace and a headdress of delicate orange feathers. “When indigenous women see the dolls, they sometimes cry.”
Photo: AP
Since 2013, Anambe has sold more than 5,000 dolls at local fairs and through social media, mailing them across the country, and she is fundraising to attend a German fair with the aim of exporting to Europe.
Her burgeoning business in Rio de Janeiro is a world removed from the Amazonian state of Para, where her life of hardship began.
She was one of 15 children and Anambe’s parents sent her and two sisters to live and work at a plantation. Just seven years old, she was charged with looking after the plantation owner’s toddler.
She remembers being rebuked after asking the owner’s wife for a doll; she should work, not play, Anambe recalls being told. And she received no compassion when telling the woman that she had been sexually abused. She never received any pay and complaints often ended with young Anambe locked in a dark tobacco storeroom, alone.
Anambe said she was 15 when the plantation owner forced her to marry his friend, a man two decades her senior, with whom she had a daughter. Anambe soon fled her violent husband, leaving her baby with family.
“We’re fighters, in a fight to survive,” she said, referring to indigenous people who regularly face peril from Amazon land grabbers, loggers, ranchers and miners.
Before colonization, “there were millions of indigenous people in Brazil. Today, there are far fewer, and every passing day, less and less,” she said.
Anambe worked for years as a cleaning lady in Belem, Para state’s capital. However, she felt life had more in store for her and that she should seek opportunities in one of Brazil’s biggest cities. She hitched an eight-day ride to Rio with a long-haul trucker and thought of him as a godsend, especially because he did not abuse her.
Her Indigenous features stood out in Rio, and she experienced prejudice. Eventually, she landed a job in a bikini factory and was able to send for her daughter, by then in her 20s. Little by little, they saved enough money to move from their one-room shack to a small home, where she started making clothes for some fashionable Rio brands. With the skills she developed sitting behind her sewing machine, she made her first doll.
“It’s like a mirror,” said her daughter, Atyna Pora, who now works with her mother. “Through the doll, we see ourselves, and we have to break down the taboo behind it, because we have always been very discriminated against.”
Anambe and Pora have expanded their portfolio to include dolls bearing face and body paints of five other indigenous groups. Each is handsewn, dressed in traditional clothes and carefully painted with a sharpened branch from a tree in their backyard, following indigenous custom.
“When I left the state of Para, I didn’t leave just for myself. I went for other women, too,” Anambe said. “Anaty came to give this empowerment to us, indigenous women.”
‘UNPRECEDENTED NUMBER’: The virus is mainly transmitted to people via ticks on livestock, although human-to-human transmission can occur, and there is no vaccine Spraying a cow with pesticides, health workers target blood-sucking ticks at the heart of Iraq’s worst detected outbreak of a fever that causes people to bleed to death. The sight of the health workers, dressed in full protective kit, is one that has become common in the Iraqi countryside, as the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) spreads, jumping from animals to humans. This year Iraq has recorded 19 deaths among 111 CCHF cases in humans, the WHO says. The virus has no vaccine and onset can be swift, causing severe bleeding internally and externally, and especially from the nose. It causes death in as
INTERVENTION: A source said that a border patrol agent had rushed into the school without waiting for backup and killed the teen gunman, who was behind a barricade An 18-year-old man on Tuesday opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said. The attacker was killed by law enforcement. The death toll also included two adults, authorities said. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that one of the two was a teacher. The assault at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a US school since a man killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. Outside the town civic center, where families were told to await news
China’s foreign minister yesterday arrived on the Pacific nation of Kiribati, where the future of a vast fishing ground is at stake. The planned four-hour visit by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) was his second stop on an eight-nation tour amid growing concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific region. Kiribati closed its borders this year as it tries to stamp out an outbreak of COVID-19, but its government made a rare exception to allow Wang and his 20-person delegation into the country for face-to-face discussions. At stake in Kiribati is the future of the Phoenix
‘AN UGLY END’: Fusako Shigenobu, whose group was involved in armed attacks worldwide in support of Palestinians, said she would continue to reflect on her past Fusako Shigenobu, the 76-year-old female founder of the once-feared Japanese Red Army, yesterday walked free from prison after completing a 20-year sentence for a 1974 embassy siege. Shigenobu was one of the world’s most notorious women in the 1970s and 1980s, when her radical leftist group carried out armed attacks worldwide in support of the Palestinian cause. Shigenobu left the prison in Tokyo in a black car with her daughter, while several supporters held a banner saying “We love Fusako.” “I apologize for the inconvenience my arrest has caused to so many people,” Shigenobu told reporters after her release. “It’s half a century