New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has shaken off the effects of COVID-19 and yesterday announced details of an altered trade mission to the US.
The trip, which is to take in five cities, was placed in doubt when Ardern contracted the virus a week ago, midway through a two-week isolation period which began when her partner, Clarke Gayford, tested positive.
Her departure late yesterday would come two days after completing isolation and is delayed because of US COVID-19 travel regulations.
Photo: AP
Ardern is scheduled to meet senior members of the US Senate when she visits Washington, but a hoped-for meeting with US President Joe Biden might now not happen because of health protocols.
“In these times you roll with the COVID curveballs you’re thrown,” she told journalists. “That’s just part and parcel of the world we live in.”
“The issue we have at play here is simply COVID protocols, it does not diminish our relationships at all,” she added.
The trip would have a trade and tourism focus, but Ardern also wants to address Pacific security issues.
“I can’t imagine a more important time for political engagement with the US,” she said.
“With the Pacific we’ve called for a return. The US has been a present force for a number of years, but what we’ve seen in recent years was a focus to other domestic matters or other regions, slightly less than ours. So we’ve asked for that return,” she said.
Other engagements include a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York and delivery of the high-profile Harvard University commencement speech.
The US is New Zealand’s third-largest trading partner, with two-way trade valued at NZ$18.5 billion (US$11.8 billion), and also accounted for the country’s third-largest pre-COVID-19 tourist market.
The images of a besuited Ferdinand Marcos Jr, clad in a top hat and leaning nonchalantly on a Rolls-Royce, dating from his time in Britain in the 1970s, are as you might expect from the playboy scion of a kleptocratic dictator. Yet as the Marcos family returns to power in the Philippines after a landslide presidential victory by Marcos Jr, he is facing calls to stop misrepresenting the circumstances of his studies at the University of Oxford. The university has confirmed that he did not complete his degree in philosophy, politics and economics after enrolling in 1975. “According to our records, he did
CALIBRATED RESPONSE: The city-state has learned from its past experiences of dealing with COVID-19 variants to assess the situation and the risks, the transport minister said Singapore will strive to keep its borders open and stay connected to the rest of world even if a new variant of COVID-19 emerges, Singaporean Minister for Transport S. Iswaran said on Wednesday. The city-state has learned from its past experiences of dealing with COVID-19 variants, Iswaran said in an interview with Bloomberg News. When the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 hit, Singapore did not backtrack on its reopening plans, but rather decided to wait and see how things panned out, he said, adding that the response was different versus the Delta outbreak. “We’ve all learned to adapt,” Iswaran said on the sidelines
Administrators at an elite Beijing university have backed down from plans to further tighten restrictions on students as part of China’s “zero COVID-19” strategy after a weekend protest at the school, students said on Tuesday. Graduate students at Peking University staged the protest on Sunday over the school’s decision to erect a sheet-metal wall to keep them further sequestered on campus, while allowing faculty to come and go freely. Discontent had already been simmering over regulations prohibiting them from ordering in food or having visitors, and daily COVID-19 testing. A citywide lockdown of Shanghai and expanded restrictions in Beijing in the past few
‘EATING UP SPRING’: Temperatures are 10oC to 15oC above the seasonal average and a city northwest of Madrid experienced its first ‘tropical’ May night on Friday Parts of Spain are experiencing their hottest May since records began, as a mass of hot, dry air blows in from Africa, bringing with it dusty skies and temperatures of more than 40°C. Spain’s state meteorological agency, Aemet, has warned of a weekend heat wave of an “extraordinary intensity,” with temperatures between 10°C and 15°C above the seasonal average and more akin to high summer than mid-May. “The early hours of 21 May have been extraordinarily hot for the time of year across a good part of the center and south of the peninsula,” Aemet said on Saturday. “In many places the