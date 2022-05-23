Spain temperatures break May record

‘EATING UP SPRING’: Temperatures are 10oC to 15oC above the seasonal average and a city northwest of Madrid experienced its first ‘tropical’ May night on Friday

The Guardian





Parts of Spain are experiencing their hottest May since records began, as a mass of hot, dry air blows in from Africa, bringing with it dusty skies and temperatures of more than 40°C.

Spain’s state meteorological agency, Aemet, has warned of a weekend heat wave of an “extraordinary intensity,” with temperatures between 10°C and 15°C above the seasonal average and more akin to high summer than mid-May.

“The early hours of 21 May have been extraordinarily hot for the time of year across a good part of the center and south of the peninsula,” Aemet said on Saturday. “In many places the temperature did not fall below 25°C, something practically unheard of in May.”

A woman cools off in a fountain during a heat wave in Cordoba, Spain, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

On Friday, the mercury at Seville airport reached 41°C, while another Andalucian city, Jaen, logged its first May temperature of more than 40°C as the thermometers registered an unprecedented 40.3°C — almost 2°C above the previous record.

The city of Segovia, northwest of Madrid, also experienced its first “tropical” May night on Friday as temperatures remained above 20°C.

Temperatures in parts of Andalucia were forecast to reach a maximum of 40°C on Saturday afternoon, with highs of 36°C expected in Madrid and 38°C in the northeastern city of Zaragoza.

Much of Spain is on yellow alert, meaning that while there is no “meteorological risk for the population,” some activities could be hazardous.

The Spanish government has activated its national plan for excess temperatures and is advising people to keep hydrated and wear light clothing.

It also recommends that a close eye be kept on children, pregnant women and older and chronically ill people.

While the heat was expected to peak across most of the country on Saturday, temperatures in the northeastern Ebro valley could reach an unheard-of 39°C yesterday.

Spain recorded its highest-ever temperature in August last year, when the Andalucian town of Montoro reached 47.4°C.

A recent Aemet study found that the arrival of 30°C temperatures across Spain and the Balearic islands had come an average of 20 to 40 days earlier over the past 71 years.

“The summer is eating up the spring,” Ruben del Campo, an Aemet spokesperson, told °El Pais° on Friday.

“What’s happening fits perfectly with a situation where you have a warmer planet,” he said, adding that the rise in temperatures was a “direct and palpable [consequence] of climate change... The climate in Spain isn’t the one we used to know. It’s got more extreme.”

France has been experiencing above-normal temperature for more than a month. The state forecaster, Meteo France, said such episodes of extreme heat were likely to become longer and more severe, start earlier and recur more frequently as global heating advances.

However, it said there was no indication this year that the unusually hot spring presaged a record-breaking hot summer.

Earlier this week, the UK Meteorological Office said the chances of the record-breaking recent heat wave that has pushed temperatures in parts of India and Pakistan to 51°C had been made more than 100 times more likely because of the climate crisis.