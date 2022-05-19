Australian leader dismisses COVID-19 concerns

DEATHS ‘WITH’: Scott Morrison said some deaths recorded as being from the virus involved people who passed away due to other causes and vowed less restrictions

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday batted away COVID-19 worries three days ahead of federal elections, saying that many reported deaths are not caused by the virus alone and promising not to interfere in people’s lives.

Australia reported 66 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 53,000 infections in the previous 24 hours.

“What you see when you have case numbers at that level is that people, when they pass away for many other causes, that they will die with COVID,” Morrison said. “And the deaths are recorded as COVID deaths, but that does not necessarily mean ... that they passed away because of COVID. That’s a very different proposition.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attends an event at the Australia-Israel Chamber of Commerce in Melbourne yesterday. Photo: AFP

Australia reports a COVID-19 death for anyone who has a confirmed or probable infection with the virus when they die, unless there is a “clear alternative” cause of death.

“We’re living with COVID,” Morrison said. “We’re not going back to those daily press conferences of people talking about COVID every day, and putting the threat of shutdowns and lockdowns and interfering in people’s lives again.”

“That’s not what I am going to do if I am re-elected on Saturday,” Morrison told reporters. “I am not going to drag Australia back into those times again.”

Opposition Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese, whose party is slightly ahead in the opinion polls despite a recent tightening in the race, said that the pandemic remained a risk.

“We need to step up the national strategy. We need look at not just the number of deaths, but also the number of people who are in hospital, and the number of infections,” Albanese said.

More than 95 percent of people over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated in Australia, which the opposition leader said had helped to reduce the impact of the disease.

However, “it’s still a major issue,” Albanese told the National Press Club in Canberra.

Morrison is widely credited with spending huge sums to protect jobs and the economy during the pandemic.

However, the prime minister has been criticized by the opposition for a sluggish rollout of vaccines and self-administered rapid antigen tests.