Switzerland on Sunday voted to boost the availability of transplant organs by making everyone a potential donor after death unless they have expressly objected.
The legal change, approved by 60 percent of voters in a referendum, marks a dramatic shift from the current system.
Under the existing laws, transplants are only possible if the deceased person consented while alive — and their wishes are often unknown.
Photo: Reuters
In such cases, the decision is left up to relatives — who in most cases opt against organ donation.
This has left many of those in need of a transplant waiting in vain for an organ.
At the end of last year, more than 1,400 patients were awaiting transplant organs in Switzerland, a country of about 8.6 million people.
Last year, 166 deceased persons donated their organs in Switzerland, and 484 organs from deceased donors were transplanted.
Seventy-two people died last year while waiting on an organ transplant waiting list, the organization Swisstransplant said.
“The public have shown that they are ready to give a chance to the people who are on the waiting list,” Swisstranspant director Franz Immer said.
In a bid to reduce the backlog, the government and parliament wanted to change the law to a “presumed consent” model, something already adopted in a number of other European countries.
Under that system, people who do not wish to become an organ donor after death must explicitly say so.
Those who have not made their wishes clear would be assumed to be in favor, although relatives would still be given a say. The rules would only apply to people aged 16 and older.
The medical conditions for donation remain the same: Only people who die in a hospital intensive care unit can donate their organs, and two doctors must confirm the death.
Under the incoming laws, relatives can refuse if they know or suspect that the person concerned would have chosen not to donate an organ.
In cases where no relatives can be contacted, no organs may be removed.
“It’s not a revolution, but an evolution,” Swiss Department of Home Affairs head Alain Berset said following the result.
Not everyone had agreed with the government’s proposals.
A group headed by a midwife and a doctor, with support from some theologians and jurists, as well as the populist and religious right, gathered enough signatures to force the issue to a referendum.
They claimed it was ethically dubious to assume that someone who has not made their wishes clear would consent to donate an organ.
They insisted on the need for patients to provide explicit, informed consent before any and all medical procedures.
They also warned that the shift would place greater strain on relatives of the deceased, who might not dare refuse, for fear that they would be viewed as selfish.
Cambodian fishers on the Mekong River got a shock when they inadvertently hooked an endangered giant freshwater stingray 4m long and weighing 180kg, scientists said yesterday. The female leviathan, one of Southeast Asia’s largest and rarest species of fish, was caught by accident last week in Stung Treng Province when it swallowed a smaller fish that had taken a baited hook. An international team of experts on the US-funded Wonders of the Mekong project worked with the fishers to unhook the ray before weighing and measuring it, and returning it unharmed to the river. The Mekong is a crucial habitat for a vast
A glimpse of a possible Picasso in the home of Imelda Marcos filmed during a visit by her son after his presidential election win has set off a flurry of speculation in the Philippines, where the family that once plundered billions is set to return to power. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the late dictator, won a landslide victory in Monday’s presidential election, an outcome that has appalled those who survived his father’s regime. Images released by the family showed Marcos Jr visiting the home of his mother, who had displayed Picasso’s Femme Couche VI (Reclining Woman VI),
The head of Australia’s foreign intelligence service has used a rare public address to suggest that an increasing number of disillusioned Chinese officials are willing to cooperate with the agency. Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) director-general Paul Symon addressed a range of topics related to Australia’s foreign intelligence operations, including the recent Solomon Islands-China security pact and the need to recruit new spies “with more vigor and urgency” than ever before. Speaking at a Sydney event hosted by the Lowy Institute to mark ASIS’ 70th anniversary, he said the audience, which included high ranking members of Australia’s intelligence community and top diplomats,
WARNINGS IGNORED: An initial count found that Ferdinand Marcos Jr had 56 percent of the presidential vote, while Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter would be VP The son of late Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos yesterday cemented a landslide presidential election victory, after Filipinos bet a familiar but tainted dynasty could ease rampant poverty — while dismissing warnings that the clan’s return would worsen corruption and weaken democracy. With an initial count almost complete, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr had secured more than 56 percent of the vote — more than double the tally of his nearest rival, Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo, a lawyer and a liberal. His now unassailable lead of 16 million-plus votes spells another astonishing reversal in the fortunes of the Marcos family, who have gone