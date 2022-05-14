A boat loaded with suspected migrants on Thursday capsized north of an uninhabited island near Puerto Rico, and 11 people had been confirmed dead while 31 others were rescued, authorities said.
It was not immediately clear how many people were aboard the boat when it turned over, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad said, adding that a “mass rescue effort” was still underway.
“We’re looking to rescue as many people as we can and find as many survivors as we can,” he said.
Photo: AFP / Handout / US Coast Guard
At least eight Haitians were taken to the hospital, although the nationalities of all those aboard the boat were not immediately known.
The incident was the latest in a string of capsizings across the region, as migrants from Haiti and the Dominican Republic flee violence and poverty in their countries.
A US Customs and Border Protection helicopter spotted the overturned boat late on Thursday morning.
“If not for that, we would not have known about this until someone would have found any sign or received reports from people that their loved ones are missing,” Castrodad said. “They found them early enough that we were able to coordinate a response.”
The boat was spotted more than 18km north of the uninhabited Desecheo Island, which is off Puerto Rico’s west coast.
The US Coast Guard said that those rescued were 20 men and 11 women.
The capsizing came less than a week after the US Coast Guard and Dominican navy on Saturday rescued 68 migrants in the Mona Passage, a treacherous area between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
One woman believed to be from Haiti died, Castrodad said.
“These voyages are dangerous,” Castrodad said. “They’re unsafe, they are grossly overloaded ... [and have] no lifesaving equipment. It wouldn’t really take much for any of these vessels to capsize.”
A tweet by Elon Musk saying Japan would “eventually cease to exist” without a higher birthrate yesterday set off a flood of sarcasm and anger — but much of angst was aimed at a Japanese government many said has done little to address the issue. Musk, the head of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, on Saturday wrote on Twitter: “At risk of stating the obvious, unless something changes to cause the birth rate to exceed the death rate, Japan will eventually cease to exist. This would be a great loss for the world.” The comment hit a nerve among Japan watchers and
The head of Australia’s foreign intelligence service has used a rare public address to suggest that an increasing number of disillusioned Chinese officials are willing to cooperate with the agency. Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) director-general Paul Symon addressed a range of topics related to Australia’s foreign intelligence operations, including the recent Solomon Islands-China security pact and the need to recruit new spies “with more vigor and urgency” than ever before. Speaking at a Sydney event hosted by the Lowy Institute to mark ASIS’ 70th anniversary, he said the audience, which included high ranking members of Australia’s intelligence community and top diplomats,
WARNINGS IGNORED: An initial count found that Ferdinand Marcos Jr had 56 percent of the presidential vote, while Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter would be VP The son of late Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos yesterday cemented a landslide presidential election victory, after Filipinos bet a familiar but tainted dynasty could ease rampant poverty — while dismissing warnings that the clan’s return would worsen corruption and weaken democracy. With an initial count almost complete, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr had secured more than 56 percent of the vote — more than double the tally of his nearest rival, Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo, a lawyer and a liberal. His now unassailable lead of 16 million-plus votes spells another astonishing reversal in the fortunes of the Marcos family, who have gone
CULTURAL RIFT: The decree calling for women to only show their eyes when in public would likely disrupt Taliban efforts to win recognition from potential donors Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Saturday ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public — a sharp pivot that confirmed the worst fears of rights advocates and was bound to further complicate Taliban dealings with an already distrustful international community. The decree says that women should leave the home only when necessary, and that male relatives would face punishment — starting with a summons and escalating up to court hearings and jail time — for women’s dress code contraventions. It was the latest in a series of repressive edicts issued by the Taliban leadership, not all of which have been implemented. Last