Early voting begins ahead of May 21 Australian elections

AP, CANBERRA





Early voting in Australia’s federal election began yesterday, with the opposition party hoping the first ballots would reflect its lead over the government in opinion polls.

Voters began casting their ballots at 550 voting stations around the country as two new opinion polls showed the center-left Labor Party opposition had extended its lead over Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative coalition.

Voting is compulsory in Australia and almost 17 million adults in a population of 26 million people are expected to vote. Pre-poll voting is available to those unable to vote on May 21 for reasons including work or travel. People conscious of the risks of COVID-19 are expected to vote early to avoid the larger crowds at polling booths on May 21.

A person casts a vote at an early voting center at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre in Australia yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese said government lawmakers were discouraging electors from voting early in the hope that Labor’s lead would evaporate before election day.

“The bells are tolling for the Morrison government because early voting starts today,” Albanese said. “We want people to participate in our democracy and to vote whenever is convenient.”

Morrison said many voters had yet to decide which candidate they will support.

“As Australians are going to those polls, they’re really starting to focus on the choice that they have to make, and it’s a choice between strength, a strong economy and a weaker one under Labor,” Morrison said.

Morrison called the election for the last date available to him to maximize the time he had to discredit Albanese as a potential government leader. Using the same tactic in 2019, Morrison defied most opinion polls by leading his coalition to a narrow victory.

His coalition is now seeking a rare fourth three-year term.

More than 40 percent of votes were cast before the 2019 election date, and that proportion is expected to increase in the current election.

Many observers say the government’s popularity has been harmed by the Australian central bank’s decision last week to raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years to curb inflation. It was the first time that the Reserve Bank of Australia has lifted the cash rate during an election campaign.

Some polls are suggesting a rare hung parliament that would lead to Morrison or Albanese forming a minority government with the support of unaligned lawmakers.