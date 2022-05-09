Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Saturday ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public — a sharp pivot that confirmed the worst fears of rights advocates and was bound to further complicate Taliban dealings with an already distrustful international community.
The decree says that women should leave the home only when necessary, and that male relatives would face punishment — starting with a summons and escalating up to court hearings and jail time — for women’s dress code contraventions.
It was the latest in a series of repressive edicts issued by the Taliban leadership, not all of which have been implemented.
Photo: AFP
Last month, for example, the Taliban forbade women to travel alone, but after a day of opposition, that has since been silently ignored.
Yesterday in the capital, Kabul, many women on the street were wearing the same large shawls as before. Women also arrived unaccompanied at Hamid Karzai International Airport, while in the city women boarded small buses alone.
The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said it was deeply concerned with what appeared to be a formal directive that would be implemented and enforced, adding that it would seek clarifications from the Taliban about the decision.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“This decision contradicts numerous assurances regarding respect for and protection of all Afghans’ human rights, including those of women and girls, that had been provided to the international community by Taliban representatives during discussions and negotiations over the past decade,” it said in a statement.
The decree, which calls for women to only show their eyes and recommends they wear the head-to-toe burqa, evoked similar restrictions on women during the Taliban’s previous rule from 1996 to 2001.
“We want our sisters to live with dignity and safety,” said Khalid Hanafi, acting minister for the Afghan Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice.
The Taliban previously decided against reopening schools to girls above sixth grade, reneging on an earlier promise and opting to appease their base at the expense of further alienating the international community. The decree does not have widespread support among a leadership that is divided between pragmatists and hard-liners.
That decision disrupted efforts by the Taliban to win recognition from potential international donors, as the country is mired in a worsening humanitarian crisis.
“For all dignified Afghan women wearing hijab is necessary and the best hijab is chadori [the head-to-toe burqa] which is part of our tradition and is respectful,” Afghan Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice official Shir Mohammad said in a statement.
“Those women who are not too old or young must cover their face, except the eyes,” he said. “Islamic principles and Islamic ideology are more important to us than anything else.”
Senior Afghanistan researcher Heather Barr of Human Rights Watch urged the international community to put coordinated pressure on the Taliban.
It is “far past time for a serious and strategic response to the Taliban’s escalating assault on women’s rights,” she wrote on Twitter.
The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is intrinsically as severe as previous variants, unlike assumptions made in previous studies that it was more transmissible, but less severe, a US study has found. “We found that the risks of hospitalization and mortality were nearly identical between periods,” said four scientists who conducted the study based on the records of 130,000 COVID-19 patients, referring to times in the past two years when different variants were dominant across the world. The study, which is undergoing peer review at Nature Portfolio and was posted on Research Square on Monday, was adjusted for confounders including demographics, vaccination status
LONG WAIT: A woman who survived about 88 hours in the debris said that she managed to stay alive by holding on to a small amount of water and using her quilt to keep warm Fifty-three people died in a building collapse in central China, authorities said yesterday, announcing the end of the rescue mission in a disaster which has been blamed on illegal construction. The commercial building in Changsha caved in on Friday last week, prompting more than six days of painstaking attempts to pull survivors free from the mass of rubble and twisted metal. “The search and rescue work at the Changsha building collapse site has been completed,” state broadcaster China Central Television quoted city officials as saying. “The trapped and incommunicado people from the accident scene have all been found ... 10 people were rescued
‘A MILESTONE’: After capturing the rocket at 1,980m the helicopter crew dropped it as it was too heavy, a detail that Rocket Lab’s Peter Beck said would soon be fixed Using a helicopter to catch a falling rocket is such a complex task that Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck likens it to a “supersonic ballet.” Rocket Lab yesterday partially pulled off the feat, as it pushes to make its small Electron rockets reusable. However, after briefly catching the spent rocket, a helicopter crew was quickly forced to let it go again for safety reasons, and it fell into the Pacific Ocean where it was collected by a waiting boat. The California-based company regularly launches 18m rockets from the remote Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand to deliver satellites into space. The Electron rocket was
‘TERRIFYING’: The capital, Wellington, could see sea levels rise by 30cm by 2040 — two decades earlier than previously forecast, NZ SeaRise research shows The sea level is rising twice as fast as previously forecast around parts of New Zealand, research published yesterday showed, putting the nation’s two largest cities at risk decades earlier than expected. Government-backed data amassed from around the country’s coastline found that some areas are already sinking 3mm to 4mm per year, speeding up a long-expected threat. The projections, labeled “a bit terrifying” by one expert, are the result of an extensive five-year, government-funded research program —NZ SeaRise — that was the combined work of dozens of local and international scientists. Their prognosis means authorities have much less time than expected to introduce