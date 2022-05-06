Nuclear energy will help cut reliance on Russia: Japan PM

POST-FUKUSHIMA: Facing elections in July and rising energy prices, Fumio Kishida said nuclear would be part of the country’s future energy policy

Reuters, LONDON





Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida yesterday said that Japan would use nuclear reactors to help reduce its own and other countries’ dependence on Russian energy.

Japan has become more reliant on Russian gas since shutting down nuclear reactors after the 2011 Fukushima Dai-ichi disaster in which an earthquake and tsunami triggered a meltdown, devastating its northeastern region.

However, facing elections in July and rising energy prices that are squeezing voters’ budgets, Kishida said nuclear would be part of the country’s future energy policy.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech at the Guildhall in London yesterday. Photo: Reuters

‘SELF-SUFFICIENCY’

He said Japan would address the “vulnerability of our own energy self-sufficiency” by broadening where it buys energy from, promoting renewables and using nuclear power to diversify its sources of generation.

“We will utilize nuclear reactors with safety assurances to contribute to worldwide reduction of dependence on Russian energy,” Kishida told an audience in London’s financial district.

“Restarting just one existing nuclear reactor would have the same effect as supplying 1 million tonnes of new LNG [liquefied natural gas] per year to the global market,” he said.

More than a decade after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami triggered the worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl, nuclear power remains a difficult issue in Japan, where only a handful of its 30-odd plants are still operating.

However, a majority of the public and businesses want the government to restart nuclear reactors to address energy security, with the Ukraine crisis and higher energy costs having added momentum to that shift in opinion.

‘JAPAN IS A BUY’

Kishida addressed the City of London with the pro-investment messages: “Japan is a buy.”

He said ￥150 trillion (US$1.16 trillion) in investment would be raised in the next decade to meet its goals of carbon neutrality by 2050 and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 46 percent by 2030.

Kishida outlined a roadmap to 2030 focused on maximizing use of “pro-growth carbon pricing” and promotion of long-term projects.