The family of Hotel Rwanda hero Paul Rusesabagina on Saturday announced that they have filed a US$400 million lawsuit in the US over his alleged abduction and torture.
Rusesabagina is serving a 25-year prison term on terrorism charges after a trial his supporters say was a sham and riddled with irregularities.
“The complaint alleges that the Government of Rwanda and high-ranking Rwandan officials conspired to facilitate and execute an elaborate plot to lure Paul Rusesabagina from his home in Texas to Rwanda, where he would be tortured and illegally detained for the remainder of his life,” the family and his lawyers said in a statement.
Photo: Reuters
A copy of the lawsuit seen by reporters said it was filed in a Washington court on Feb. 22.
It was served on the Rwandan government on March 8.
Rusesabagina’s family and lawyers are to hold a press conference in Washington on Wednesday to announce further details of the suit, which is seeking at least US$400 million in compensation as well as punitive damages.
The lawsuit names the government of Rwanda, Rwanan President Paul Kagame and other figures, including a former justice minister and intelligence chief.
Rusesabagina, then a Kigali hotel manager, is credited with saving hundreds of lives during the 1994 genocide and his actions inspired the Hollywood film Hotel Rwanda.
He used his fame to denounce Kagame as a dictator and has been behind bars since his arrest in August 2020 when a plane he believed was bound for Burundi instead landed in Kigali.
The family statement said Rusesabagina, who has a US green card as well as Belgian citizenship, was tricked into traveling from his US home with the promise of work in Burundi.
“Instead, he was drugged and taken to Rwanda where President Paul Kagame’s security agents forcibly abducted him, tortured him, and forced him into illegal imprisonment,” it said.
The government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Rusesabagina was convicted in September of involvement in a rebel group blamed for deadly gun, grenade and arson attacks in Rwanda in 2018 and 2019.
His 25-year jail term was upheld by Rwanda’s Court of Appeal earlier this month.
CHANGE ‘ESSENTIAL’: After the DEA arrested the premier of the British Virgin Islands, UK ministers rushed out a report on widespread abuses by the Carribean territory’s politicians The UK is poised to impose a form of direct rule over the British Virgin Islands (BVI) after the Caribbean territory’s premier was arrested in Miami on suspicion of drug running and a commission of inquiry found rampant failings in governance. BVI Premier Andrew Fahie was due to appear in court in Miami on Friday, a day after he was arrested by the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in an elaborate sting operation that also snared the managing director of the BVI Ports Authority and her son. Just hours before Fahie’s court appearance, the UK-appointed commission of inquiry — launched last year
MASS HYSTERIA? The aim is ‘that the virus has nowhere to hide or settle,’ the Hangzhou City Government said, raising fears of further restrictions in the technology hub The Chinese megacity of Guangzhou yesterday canceled hundreds of flights and launched mass testing of 5.6 million people after one suspected COVID-19 case, while Beijing closed some public spaces and stepped up checks at others, as most of the capital’s 22 million residents turned up for more mass testing aimed at averting a Shanghai-like lockdown. China is facing its worst outbreak since the peak of the first wave in early 2020, with eastern Shanghai recording dozens of daily deaths and Beijing sealing off whole neighborhoods where handfuls of cases have been detected. Under its “zero COVID” policy, China has used lockdowns, mass
Writers facing deadlines go to Tokyo’s Manuscript Writing Cafe with an understanding: They cannot leave until their work is done — and there is prodding thrown in to make sure they buckle down and finish. The clean, well-lit place in western Tokyo has 10 seats reserved for writers, editors, manga artists and anybody else grappling with the written word and deadlines. Coffee and tea are unlimited and self-serve, and high-speed Wi-Fi and docking ports are installed at every seat. Customers enter the cafe, write down their name, writing goals and the time they plan to finish. They can also ask the staff for progress
VAGUE PLEDGE: As proof continues to appear online of how life in Shanghai has become unbearable, officials said they would soon ease restrictions in areas with no cases Millions in Beijing’s largest district yesterday took their second COVID-19 tests this week as the Chinese capital tried to keep an outbreak of dozens from spiraling into a crisis that could force it into a Shanghai-type lockdown. Evidence the month-long isolation has become unbearable for many of the 25 million people in Shanghai is emerging almost on a daily basis on the country’s heavily censored Internet. A widely circulated video that has since been taken down showed a foreigner trying to break through some metal barriers onto a street, before being pulled back and dragged to the ground by four people in