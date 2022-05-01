Bomb kills at least 10 in busy Kabul mosque

SUFIS TARGETED? About 300 to 400 people were worshiping when the blast hit, throwing many of them off their feet and leaving at least 30 hurt

AFP, KABUL





A bomb blast in the Afghan capital ripped through a Sunni mosque and killed at least 10 worshipers on Friday, Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs officials said, the latest in a wave of attacks that have rocked the country during the holy month of Ramadan.

Dozens of civilians have been killed in the primarily sectarian attacks — some claimed by the Islamic State group — targeting members of the Shiite and Sufi Muslim communities.

Grisly images of Friday’s blast posted on social media showed survivors running out of the mosque, with some carrying victims including children. Patches of blood could be seen on the floor of the mosque compound.

A blood-stained worshiper on Friday walks around a mosque in Kabul where a explosion killed at least 10 people. Photo: AP

“Many worshipers were at the Khalifa Sahib mosque when the blast went off,” said a survivor who gave his name as Ahmad. “Many victims were thrown off their feet.”

The target of the blast appeared to be members of the minority Sufi community who were performing rituals after completing Friday prayers, an official said.

Bloodied casualties were ferried in ambulances and vehicles to a hospital in central Kabul, but Taliban fighters barred journalists from accessing the facility.

Groups of women were crying outside the hospital and near the mosque as they attempted to find their loved ones, an Agence France-Presse correspondent reported.

“Around 300 to 400 people were performing rituals when the blast occurred,” said a resident from the area who only gave the name Faraidun. “I helped carry in vehicles 10 to 15 injured and three who were killed. Many of the injured and martyred are still being evacuated.”

Interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said that at least 10 people were killed, while Kabul police said another 30 were injured.

“All of them had come to perform rituals when the blast occurred,” Takor said.

Deputy ministry spokesman Bismillah Habib said the explosives had been placed inside the mosque.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov condemned the blast.

“Today’s blast ... is yet another painful blow to the people of Afghanistan who continue to be exposed to unremitting insecurity and violence,” he said in a statement.

Later on Friday, municipal workers wearing orange jumpsuits cleaned the site, while Taliban fighters cordoned off the area.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.