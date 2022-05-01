A bomb blast in the Afghan capital ripped through a Sunni mosque and killed at least 10 worshipers on Friday, Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs officials said, the latest in a wave of attacks that have rocked the country during the holy month of Ramadan.
Dozens of civilians have been killed in the primarily sectarian attacks — some claimed by the Islamic State group — targeting members of the Shiite and Sufi Muslim communities.
Grisly images of Friday’s blast posted on social media showed survivors running out of the mosque, with some carrying victims including children. Patches of blood could be seen on the floor of the mosque compound.
Photo: AP
“Many worshipers were at the Khalifa Sahib mosque when the blast went off,” said a survivor who gave his name as Ahmad. “Many victims were thrown off their feet.”
The target of the blast appeared to be members of the minority Sufi community who were performing rituals after completing Friday prayers, an official said.
Bloodied casualties were ferried in ambulances and vehicles to a hospital in central Kabul, but Taliban fighters barred journalists from accessing the facility.
Groups of women were crying outside the hospital and near the mosque as they attempted to find their loved ones, an Agence France-Presse correspondent reported.
“Around 300 to 400 people were performing rituals when the blast occurred,” said a resident from the area who only gave the name Faraidun. “I helped carry in vehicles 10 to 15 injured and three who were killed. Many of the injured and martyred are still being evacuated.”
Interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said that at least 10 people were killed, while Kabul police said another 30 were injured.
“All of them had come to perform rituals when the blast occurred,” Takor said.
Deputy ministry spokesman Bismillah Habib said the explosives had been placed inside the mosque.
UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov condemned the blast.
“Today’s blast ... is yet another painful blow to the people of Afghanistan who continue to be exposed to unremitting insecurity and violence,” he said in a statement.
Later on Friday, municipal workers wearing orange jumpsuits cleaned the site, while Taliban fighters cordoned off the area.
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.
NO RULES: Australia’s defense minister slammed China’s tactics, while the deputy PM warned the Solomon Islands that its pact with Beijing would affect its sovereignty Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton yesterday accused China of paying bribes to win international deals, but refused to say if the corruption extended to Beijing’s newly signed defense pact with the Solomon Islands. Dutton made the remarks as his conservative government faced questions in the run-up to May 21 general elections about how China apparently outmaneuvered Australia by securing the agreement. The deal shocked the Solomon Islands’ traditional allies Australia and the US, which fear it could give China a military foothold in the South Pacific less than 2,000km from Australia’s coast. “The Chinese don’t play by our rules,” Dutton said. “If you
MASS HYSTERIA? The aim is ‘that the virus has nowhere to hide or settle,’ the Hangzhou City Government said, raising fears of further restrictions in the technology hub The Chinese megacity of Guangzhou yesterday canceled hundreds of flights and launched mass testing of 5.6 million people after one suspected COVID-19 case, while Beijing closed some public spaces and stepped up checks at others, as most of the capital’s 22 million residents turned up for more mass testing aimed at averting a Shanghai-like lockdown. China is facing its worst outbreak since the peak of the first wave in early 2020, with eastern Shanghai recording dozens of daily deaths and Beijing sealing off whole neighborhoods where handfuls of cases have been detected. Under its “zero COVID” policy, China has used lockdowns, mass
Writers facing deadlines go to Tokyo’s Manuscript Writing Cafe with an understanding: They cannot leave until their work is done — and there is prodding thrown in to make sure they buckle down and finish. The clean, well-lit place in western Tokyo has 10 seats reserved for writers, editors, manga artists and anybody else grappling with the written word and deadlines. Coffee and tea are unlimited and self-serve, and high-speed Wi-Fi and docking ports are installed at every seat. Customers enter the cafe, write down their name, writing goals and the time they plan to finish. They can also ask the staff for progress
DANGEROUS CONDITIONS: The boat left on a sightseeing cruise in icy waters along the Shiretoko Peninsula, despite a local tour boat operator telling them not to go At least 10 people were yesterday confirmed dead after a sightseeing boat sank in frigid waters off Japan’s northeast, the coast guard said, with the search continuing for 16 others still missing. “We have confirmed the deaths of all 10 people” who have so far been retrieved, a spokesman for the coast guard said. In a statement, the coast guard added that those found so far had been identified as seven men and three women. The Kazu I sightseeing boat sent a distress signal on Saturday afternoon after it began taking on water off the remote northeastern tip of Japan’s