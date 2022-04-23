Japan yesterday described four disputed islands as “illegally occupied” by Russia for the first time in nearly two decades as ties sour between the countries over the war in Ukraine.
The two nations have long been engaged in attempts to agree on a post-World War II treaty, but the islands held by Moscow and claimed by Tokyo remain a key sticking point.
The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs last used the expression to describe the islands, which Moscow calls the Kurils and Tokyo the Northern Territories, in its annual policy report in 2003.
Photo: AP
This year’s Diplomatic Bluebook report comes at a time when tough sanctions are being imposed on Russia by Japan and its G7 partners, and ahead of a key revision to Japan’s national security strategy later this year.
“The greatest concern between Japan and Russia is the Northern Territories,” it said, calling them “Japanese territories over which Japan holds sovereign rights, but are currently illegally occupied by Russia.”
The ministry also said the Ukraine crisis would stall its treaty talks with Russia.
Moscow last month said it would drop the talks, citing the “impossibility” of continuing discussions, as Tokyo was “striving to cause harm to the interest of our country.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov yesterday said the islands are “inalienable territory of the Russian Federation.”
“At a time when Japan has become an unfriendly country and has joined in a whole series of hostile actions towards our country, it is really very difficult to talk about the continuation of the negotiation process,” he said.
The report took a cautious tone on China, although Japan has previously voiced concern over Beijing’s increasing maritime activities in the region.
“It is important to build a constructive and stable Japan-China relationship,” it said, while reiterating concern over Beijing’s “attempts to change the status quo by force in the East and South China Seas.”
SICK CHILDREN: Cases of severe acute hepatitis in children were first reported in the UK on April 5, and have spread to Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and the US Cases of hepatitis of unknown origin, first detected in children in the UK, have now been recorded in four more European countries and the US, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement on Tuesday. The WHO on Friday said it was monitoring 84 cases of severe acute hepatitis that were reported in Britain since April 5 and that it expected more cases in the coming days. Cases have now been recorded in children in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain, the EU health agency said. Nine suspected cases have also been recorded in the US state of
Beibei sleeps beside thousands of strangers in rows of cots in a high-ceilinged exhibition center. The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real-estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai on Tuesday last week after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive COVID-19 test. Their two-year-old daughter, who was negative, went to her grandfather, while her nanny also went into quarantine. The convention center, with 50,000 beds, is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people such
Shanghai yesterday reported a record number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases, while other areas across China imposed restrictions as Beijing kept up its “dynamic clearance” approach that aims to stamp out the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, a central Chinese manufacturing area that includes Taiwan-headquartered Apple supplier Foxconn, announced a 14-day lockdown on Friday “to be adjusted according to the epidemic situation.” In northwestern China, Xian on Friday urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside their residential compounds, and encouraged companies to have employees work from home or live at their workplace, following dozens of COVID-19 infections
WIN YOUNG HEARTS: The appointment of singer and actress Maudy Ayunda is an attempt to woo young Indonesians facing high unemployment, critics said Indonesia’s decision to name a pop star as its G20 spokesperson is the latest move in what critics say are vanity appointments the government has made as part of a bid to connect with its young population. Ayunda Faza Maudya — a 27-year-old singer and actress better known as Maudy Ayunda — was named as spokesperson for the country’s G20 presidency. She takes on the role as Indonesia faces the delicate balance of hosting several leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian delegates are invited to a G20 meeting in Washington this week,