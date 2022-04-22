Shanghai’s moldy food packages prompt outcry

Bloomberg





Officials ordered some Shanghai neighborhoods to throw away food they received from the government after complaints about quality issues, adding to frustration among residents locked in their homes for weeks as the city struggles to tame the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak.

At least two districts in Shanghai’s east warned residents about problems with moldy braised duck and meatballs or issues with the packaging of food that had been distributed by the government to compounds still in lockdown, official notices seen by Bloomberg News showed.

Some residents complained on social media about stomachaches and diarrhea after eating food they had received on Wednesday. It was one of the top topics on China’s Internet yesterday, with the hashtag of netizens calling for a probe garnering more than 100 million views on Sina Weibo.

Quarantine workers conduct inspections at a residential building under lockdown in Shanghai on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg

Authorities have said they would investigate the issue.

Shanghai’s response to a record COVID-19 outbreak has been to impose an unprecedented lockdown that has brought a hefty social and economic toll to the financial hub. It has also spiraled into a logistical nightmare as the city’s 25 million residents — sealed off in their homes for several weeks — struggled to order basic groceries and government packages were not reliably delivered.

The simmering anger has also led to some of the strongest anti-government criticism in years from a public growing weary of harsh virus measures.

On WeChat, posts about moldy marinated duck from a manufacturer whose license has expired, and cooking oil and meatballs made by little-known producers, have circulated since Wednesday.

Pudong District, in Shanghai’s east and covering its financial district and industrial parks, has opened a probe into problems with government-distributed food packages. In the southwestern district of Minhang, two local government officials were fired earlier this week over sub-quality pork delivered to communities.

A retailer responsible for providing food to a western area yesterday issued a letter apologizing for the quality of rice noodles it distributed for the government.

“The market regulator will investigate and punish this kind of violation strictly and fast,” Tao Ailian, an official at Shanghai’s market regulator, said at a briefing on Wednesday.

The regulator has issued guidance for procuring and distributing the fresh food packages, requiring organizers and producers to ensure food safety.

The fresh gripes over food supply come as the daily case tally moderates, but deaths increase. Infections have fallen for four consecutive days to 18,495 yesterday.

Another eight people died, bringing fatalities in the current wave to 25. The number of patients in severe or critical condition tripled to 159.

While Shanghai has made tentative moves to ease restrictions in some sectors, including allowing some factories to restart operations, there is no indication of when the lockdown would be fully lifted.

About two-thirds of the city’s population remain under a lockdown that initially started in the city’s east late last month.