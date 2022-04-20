With quarantine looming after a positive COVID-19 test, Shanghai resident Sarah Wang said that her first worry was who would look after her cat.
China’s pursuit of “zero COVID-19” means anyone who catches the virus is sent to central facilities, sometimes for weeks, leaving their pets at the mercy of local authorities.
Aside from fears the animals would be unfed or abandoned, a video showing a health worker in Shanghai bludgeoning a corgi dog to death this month caused uproar among residents — with some taking matters into their own hands.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The video created “pure panic,” said Erin Leigh, the main organizer of an emergency rescue service that has been formed to help pets who could otherwise become casualties of the hardline approach to the virus.
In the past few weeks, Leigh, 33, has expanded her group from a pet-sitting firm to a network of thousands of unpaid volunteers.
The group has found Wang’s fortunate feline a temporary home with a sitter across town.
The relieved financial worker said that her cat “wouldn’t have survived my apartment being disinfected.”
“Her conditions would have been pretty bleak without anyone coming to feed her,” the 28-year-old said.
“For some pets in the city, it comes down to life or death,” said Leigh, adding that owners felt “helpless.”
Across China, local governments’ urgency to stamp out every virus case has pushed animal well-being down the list of authorities’ priorities. In January, Hong Kong culled about 2,000 hamsters after one tested positive for COVID-19, and at least three cats and a dog were among animals killed by health workers in mainland China last year.
After the video of the corgi killing, Leigh said that she has been inundated with pleas from owners “desperate to get their animals saved.”
“People are like: ‘Get my dog to safety. I don’t even want it in my house,’” she said.
Pet ownership in China has ballooned, particularly in cosmopolitan hubs such as Shanghai.
The financial center has been at the heart of China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the peak of the first virus wave in Wuhan more than two years ago, and has been under a patchwork of lockdown restrictions since last month which have left most of its 25 million residents confined to their homes.
As Shanghai officials ramped up control measures, Leigh and others mobilized online to share information about the pets left behind when people were taken into centralized quarantine.
A handful of administrators work day and night to record cases of distressed animals, classifying them by location and noting those that most urgently need food, shelter or other care.
The network then raises the alarm on social media, sharing “help needed” posters in both Chinese and English until a savior is found.
They also connect owners and sitters with homebound vets “so they can all help each other in case there are any medical emergencies,” said volunteer Joey Ang, a 20-year-old student from Singapore.
The team has aided hundreds of cats and dogs — plus a few birds, fish and snakes.
Evacuated pets must be steered through the often-baffling lockdown restrictions, sometimes traveling hours to reach short-term homes just a few streets away.
However, the road to freedom is rarely smooth in a city where officials sweat over the potential consequences of bending vaguely defined lockdown rules.
Security guards often get jittery about carrying disinfected crates containing animals into and out of housing compounds, while drivers have jacked up fees for ferrying pets, volunteers said.
Authorities are investigating the death of a man who waited more than three hours on an ambulance stretcher for treatment at a regional hospital in the Australian state of Victoria. The 72-year-old man went into cardiac arrest and died on Monday afternoon after waiting about three-and-a-half hours for treatment at the Bairnsdale Regional Health Service in East Gippsland. The Guardian Australia understands the man had been taken out of the ambulance and into the hospital at the time of his death. He was considered a low-acuity case, but his condition deteriorated as he was left waiting in a corridor for a
Shanghai yesterday reported a record number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases, while other areas across China imposed restrictions as Beijing kept up its “dynamic clearance” approach that aims to stamp out the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, a central Chinese manufacturing area that includes Taiwan-headquartered Apple supplier Foxconn, announced a 14-day lockdown on Friday “to be adjusted according to the epidemic situation.” In northwestern China, Xian on Friday urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside their residential compounds, and encouraged companies to have employees work from home or live at their workplace, following dozens of COVID-19 infections
Beibei sleeps beside thousands of strangers in rows of cots in a high-ceilinged exhibition center. The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real-estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai on Tuesday last week after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive COVID-19 test. Their two-year-old daughter, who was negative, went to her grandfather, while her nanny also went into quarantine. The convention center, with 50,000 beds, is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people such
WIN YOUNG HEARTS: The appointment of singer and actress Maudy Ayunda is an attempt to woo young Indonesians facing high unemployment, critics said Indonesia’s decision to name a pop star as its G20 spokesperson is the latest move in what critics say are vanity appointments the government has made as part of a bid to connect with its young population. Ayunda Faza Maudya — a 27-year-old singer and actress better known as Maudy Ayunda — was named as spokesperson for the country’s G20 presidency. She takes on the role as Indonesia faces the delicate balance of hosting several leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian delegates are invited to a G20 meeting in Washington this week,