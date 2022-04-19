Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi yesterday said that Iran’s armed forces would not let Israel rest if it took action targeting the Islamic republic.
“You must know that if you try to take any action against the Iranian nation ... our armed forces will not leave you in peace,” Raisi said at a military parade to mark National Army Day.
His comments came days after he warned Iraq against using its territory for activities that disrupt Iran’s security.
Last month, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that it had fired a dozen ballistic missiles at a “strategic” site in Arbil, the capital of Iraq’s autonomous northern Kurdistan region, adding that the site was allegedly being used by Israel.
However, Arbil Governor Oumid Khouchnaw dismissed as “baseless” that there would be Israeli sites in and around the city.
“There are no Israeli sites in the region,” he said at the time.
Also last month, Israel hosted talks attended by top Arab diplomats and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, saying that the meeting would send a “strong message” to Tehran.
“This new architecture, the shared capabilities we are building, intimidates and deters our common enemies — first and foremost Iran and its proxies,” Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid said at the end of the meeting in southern Israel.
