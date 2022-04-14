A Ramadan TV series dealing with polygamy has sparked a heated debate in Tunisia, which banned the practice decades ago.
Baraa (Arabic for “innocence”) has also been criticized by rights advocates and politicians for its portrayal of customary orfi marriage, religious unions not sanctioned by the state.
Both practices are punishable by up to a year in prison under the country’s 1956 family code.
Photo: AFP
However, in one episode, the series’ main character, Wannas, declares to his wife and children that he has the right to marry a second woman under Islamic law, which “trumps all other laws.”
The series, aired at prime time after Muslims break their daytime fast, has sparked a backlash on social media.
“It’s disappointing to see these subjects being debated,” Tunisian actress Mariem ben Hussein said.
Former Tunisian president Habib Bourguiba outlawed polygamy in the family code just five months after the country’s 1956 independence from France, a piece of legislation that was nothing short of revolutionary in the Arab world at the time.
It also changed the law so that divorce cases had to go through the courts, meaning a husband could no longer simply declare a marriage over.
Tunisia’s 2011 revolt, which overthrew then-Tunisian president Zine el-Abidine ben Ali, brought in a parliamentary system ideologically divided between secularists and Islamist-leaning parties such as Ennahdha.
The Free Destourian Party (PDL) founded by one-time members of Ben Ali’s ruling party has been one of the loudest voices against Baraa, saying that “putting these questions back on the table is out of the question” and an affront to women’s dignity.
The PDL also blames Ennahdha, politically dominant after the 2011 revolt, for a rise in “crimes” under the family code and has frequently called for its rival to be dissolved.
Rights group Aswat Nissa (“Women’s Voices”) said that polygamy and customary marriage were “forms of violence against women” and that discussing them “normalizes a culture of impunity.”
The group has urged the country’s broadcast regulator to take the program off the air.
However, sociologist Mohamed Jouil said that the series does “not necessarily reflect Tunisian society.”
“Talking about polygamy and orfi marriage doesn’t threaten the gains that women have made,” Jouil told reporters.
Many Tunisians happily discuss such issues in private, but are angered when they are aired in public — where commentators are “instrumentalising” the issue for political gain, he said.
Civil servant Nadia Abdelhak agreed.
“The over-reactions to the series are trying to convince people that everything related to Islam is backward,” the 28-year-old said.
Sociologist Foued Ghorbali said that while the subject remains taboo, polygamy is still an issue in Tunisia.
After Islamist movements grew following the 2011 revolt, “religious marriage became more common” particularly among university students looking for “halal” sex, Ghorbali said.
“Some Tunisians support customary marriage,” he said.
The Tunisian Ministry of Justice said that courts examined 1,718 cases of orfi marriage between 2015 and 2020 in the country of 12 million people.
Moreover, the freedom of speech that came with the end of Ben Ali’s time in office allowed people in favour of such practices to openly say so.
In 2018, a group of women protested to demand the re-legalization of polygamy.
Such controversies ought to be reflected in the arts, Ghorbali said.
“It’s not the role of drama to present a positive image of society. It can show a point of view or phenomena in society that could be a subject of debate,” he said.
HIGH ANXIETY: Shanghai residents have sent advice to cities that fear spreading lockdowns as people struggle with security personnel and worry about medical care Shanghai reported nearly 25,000 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections yesterday, as residents of China’s most populous city voiced complaints over food and basic supplies, and concern spread that more cities might soon be in the same situation. Streets of the locked-down financial hub of 26 million people remained as curbs under the city’s “zero tolerance” policy allow only healthcare workers, volunteers, delivery personnel or those with special permission to go out. Shanghai’s case numbers are small compared to some cities globally, but it is battling China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the virus emerged in the central city of Wuhan in 2019. Of the
CRITIQUE: While US diplomats raised concerns about the safety of US citizens, the EU Chamber of Commerce said China’s virus plan is eroding foreign investors’ confidence The US yesterday said that it had ordered all non-essential employees at its Shanghai consulate to leave, while voicing concerns for the safety of Americans in China as the government enforces hard lockdowns to contain COVID-19. China has stuck to a policy of “zero COVID,” aiming to eliminate infections through rigid lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions. However, the policy has come under strain since last month, as more than 100,000 cases in Shanghai have led to a lockdown of the city’s 25 million inhabitants, sparking widespread public discontent over food shortages and an inflexible policy of sending anyone who tests positive
North Korea is demolishing a South Korean-owned hotel at a North Korean resort that was one of the last symbols of inter-Korean engagement, said official in Seoul, who called for the North to stop the “unilateral” destruction. South Korea built dozens of facilities at North Korea’s Diamond Mountain resort to accommodate tourism by its citizens during a high period of engagement between the rivals in the 1990s. However, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2019 called the South Korean facilities there “shabby” and ordered them destroyed after months of frustration over Seoul’s unwillingness to defy US-led sanctions that kept the tours from
China defended its measures to curb a COVID-19 outbreak and expressed displeasure with the US over what it calls a “groundless accusation” of Chinese pandemic policies, even as cases in Shanghai continued to spread despite an extensive lockdown. Shanghai reported a record 24,943 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the municipal government said. That is more than five times the number seen on March 28, when 4,477 infections were reported as the city first imposed a lockdown. Total new infections in China on Saturday were at 26,355. The US Department of State recommended US residents to not travel to China and avoid visiting COVID-19