Tunisia television series sparks a polygamy debate

A Ramadan TV series dealing with polygamy has sparked a heated debate in Tunisia, which banned the practice decades ago.

Baraa (Arabic for “innocence”) has also been criticized by rights advocates and politicians for its portrayal of customary orfi marriage, religious unions not sanctioned by the state.

Both practices are punishable by up to a year in prison under the country’s 1956 family code.

Tunisian actors Fethi Haddaoui, left, and Rim Riahi act during filming of the Baraa television series in Tunis on Dec. 21 last year. Photo: AFP

However, in one episode, the series’ main character, Wannas, declares to his wife and children that he has the right to marry a second woman under Islamic law, which “trumps all other laws.”

The series, aired at prime time after Muslims break their daytime fast, has sparked a backlash on social media.

“It’s disappointing to see these subjects being debated,” Tunisian actress Mariem ben Hussein said.

Former Tunisian president Habib Bourguiba outlawed polygamy in the family code just five months after the country’s 1956 independence from France, a piece of legislation that was nothing short of revolutionary in the Arab world at the time.

It also changed the law so that divorce cases had to go through the courts, meaning a husband could no longer simply declare a marriage over.

Tunisia’s 2011 revolt, which overthrew then-Tunisian president Zine el-Abidine ben Ali, brought in a parliamentary system ideologically divided between secularists and Islamist-leaning parties such as Ennahdha.

The Free Destourian Party (PDL) founded by one-time members of Ben Ali’s ruling party has been one of the loudest voices against Baraa, saying that “putting these questions back on the table is out of the question” and an affront to women’s dignity.

The PDL also blames Ennahdha, politically dominant after the 2011 revolt, for a rise in “crimes” under the family code and has frequently called for its rival to be dissolved.

Rights group Aswat Nissa (“Women’s Voices”) said that polygamy and customary marriage were “forms of violence against women” and that discussing them “normalizes a culture of impunity.”

The group has urged the country’s broadcast regulator to take the program off the air.

However, sociologist Mohamed Jouil said that the series does “not necessarily reflect Tunisian society.”

“Talking about polygamy and orfi marriage doesn’t threaten the gains that women have made,” Jouil told reporters.

Many Tunisians happily discuss such issues in private, but are angered when they are aired in public — where commentators are “instrumentalising” the issue for political gain, he said.

Civil servant Nadia Abdelhak agreed.

“The over-reactions to the series are trying to convince people that everything related to Islam is backward,” the 28-year-old said.

Sociologist Foued Ghorbali said that while the subject remains taboo, polygamy is still an issue in Tunisia.

After Islamist movements grew following the 2011 revolt, “religious marriage became more common” particularly among university students looking for “halal” sex, Ghorbali said.

“Some Tunisians support customary marriage,” he said.

The Tunisian Ministry of Justice said that courts examined 1,718 cases of orfi marriage between 2015 and 2020 in the country of 12 million people.

Moreover, the freedom of speech that came with the end of Ben Ali’s time in office allowed people in favour of such practices to openly say so.

In 2018, a group of women protested to demand the re-legalization of polygamy.

Such controversies ought to be reflected in the arts, Ghorbali said.

“It’s not the role of drama to present a positive image of society. It can show a point of view or phenomena in society that could be a subject of debate,” he said.