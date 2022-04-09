Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was yesterday to address the nation, on the eve of a controversial no-confidence vote that looks certain to dismiss him.
The country is abuzz with speculation he might resign rather than face the indignity of being voted out — or that the former international cricket star might pull off another surprise.
Khan, who peppers his speeches with cricket metaphors, said late on Thursday he would fight “till the last ball,” while summoning his cabinet and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leaders for crisis meetings yesterday.
Photo: AFP
His interior minister gave a hint of what might come, telling reporters he had long pressed for PTI lawmakers and coalition partners to quit the assembly en-masse.
“For three months I was asking them to collectively resign... I am saying the same, we should resign in unison,” former Pakistani minister of the interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said.
The opposition said it has more than 172 votes in the 342-seat assembly, which needs one-quarter of members present for a quorum.
Today’s vote would cap a dramatic week during which Khan sidestepped an initial no-confidence vote before getting the loyalist president to dissolve parliament and call fresh elections.
However, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled all his actions illegal, and said the national assembly — where Khan has lost his majority — must decide his fate.
The court’s judgement was broader than expected after the chief justice said earlier this week that the bench would only rule on the legality of the initial no-confidence motion being blocked.
Constitutionalists praised the verdict, calling it an end to the so-called “doctrine of necessity” that has seen courts throughout Pakistan’s history rule against clear illegality, but accept the consequences as being good for the country.
The decision was met with jubilation by the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), two normally feuding groups that combined to oust Khan.
PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif, brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif and likely to replace Khan, said the decision “has saved Pakistan and the constitution.”
“Democracy is the best revenge,” PPP leader Bilawal Zardari Bhutto, whose parents are assassinated former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, wrote on Twitter.
How long the next government lasts is also a matter of speculation.
The opposition previously said they wanted an early election — which must be called by October next year — but taking power gives them the opportunity to set their own agenda and end a string of probes they said Khan launched vindictively against them.
It could also pave the way for a comeback by Nawaz Sharif, who has not returned from Britain since being allowed to leave jail in 2019 to seek medical treatment abroad.
He was barred by the Supreme Court from holding public office after graft revelations, and sentenced to 10 years in prison by an accountability court.
DETERRENCE: The South Korean president-elect is seeking a more constant US security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests Advisers to South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol sought redeployment of US strategic assets, such as nuclear bombers and submarines, to the Korean Peninsula during talks held on a visit to Washington, one of the advisers said yesterday. The team of foreign policy and security aides to Yoon met US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, as Yoon seeks a more constant security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests. “Deploying the strategic assets is an important element of reinforcing the extended deterrence, and the issue naturally came up during the discussions,” Park Jin, a four-term lawmaker who
At a secret location in Lviv, Ukraine, with windows taped up to ward off unwanted attention, underground hobbyists improvise deadly drones bound for the front line of the war against Russia. On a cluttered table the x-shaped frame of one drone stands among bundles of plastic propellers and sachets of minuscule screws. Soon it is to take flight with its payload: a wine bottle-sized anti-tank grenade designed to plunge on Russian armor. Two other drones are already affixed with quad propellers, their squat bodies gaping with miniature bomb bays to rain explosives on Russian infantry challenging Ukrainian defenders to the north and east. One
CORONAVIRUS FIGHT: Some children as young as three months have reportedly been separated from their mothers, while others have been left without adult supervision Esther Zhao thought she was doing the right thing when she brought her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to a Shanghai hospital with a fever on Saturday last week. Three days later, Zhao was begging health authorities not to separate them after she and the little girl tested positive for COVID-19, saying her daughter was too young to be taken away to a quarantine center for children. Doctors then allegedly threatened Zhao that her daughter would be left at the hospital, while she was sent to the center, if she did not agree to transfer the girl to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center in
RARE MOVE: Japan’s foreign minister traveled back with the evacuees from Poland, where he met with officials and organizations to assess how Tokyo could assist Kyiv Twenty Ukrainians yesterday arrived in Tokyo on a government plane with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi after his trip to Poland, as Japan cautiously welcomes those fleeing Moscow’s invasion. Japan typically accepts just a few dozen refugees a year from thousands of applicants, and while it has cracked open its doors to Ukrainians, it calls them “evacuees” rather than refugees. The 20 Ukrainians flew with Hayashi from Poland, where he was on a three-day trip to assess how Japan can support Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion. Hayashi visited facilities for Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw and held talks with Polish officials,