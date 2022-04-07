After years spent translating Hollywood films, Russian Mila Grekova was suddenly thrown out of work after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Five Hollywood giants — Disney, Warner Bros, Universal, Sony Pictures and Paramount — have all stopped releasing new films there, leaving Russian cinemas bereft of the latest blockbusters.
However, it has not made Grekova turn against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Photo: AFP
“It’s the West that I hate today and not Putin,” the 56-year-old said.
“Bollywood might replace Hollywood in Russia, but it’s too late for me to learn Hindi,” she said, referring to India’s refusal to condemn Moscow or join the West in sanctioning Russia.
Russia’s film industry has been thrown into turmoil by the fighting in Ukraine just as it was beginning to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like in many sectors hit by sanctions, the film industry is turning away from the West, looking inward to its own movies or east to Asia.
Russians are avid cinemagoers with the highest number of admission in Europe — 145.7 million cinemagoers last year, the European Audiovisual Observatory said.
Many flock to see Hollywood films, which are often dubbed instead of being shown with subtitles.
Before Hollywood’s withdrawal, Russian firm Mosfilm-Master was dubbing about 10 foreign films per month, mostly from English.
“Now we have lost two-thirds of our business,” director Yevgeny Belin said from Mosfilm-Master’s high-tech dubbing studio in Moscow.
“During the pandemic, we had films, but no cinemas open. Today, we have our cinemas, but no films,” he said.
Russia’s National Association of Cinema Owners last month said that cinemas risk losing up to 80 percent of their revenue.
Mosfilm-Master, looking to adapt, is searching for people who can translate from Korean and Mandarin, although Belin said that he “doubts that Asian films would work for Russians” because of the cultural differences.
“Westerners are closer to us,” said the 70-year-old, who has spent three decades in dubbing.
Olga Zinyakova, president of Karo, one of Russia’s leading cinema chains, said she is confident that the industry can rebuild.
“The situation is extremely difficult, but not catastrophic,” the 37-year-old said.
“Since the arrival of Hollywood in post-Soviet Russia 30 years ago, we have gone through a lot of crises: political, economic and the pandemic,” she said, surrounded by empty seats in Moscow’s Oktyabr cinema, home to Europe’s largest screening room with 1,500 seats.
Since the invasion on Feb. 24, the number of tickets sold in Karo’s 35 cinemas has fallen by 70 percent, Zinyakova said.
The Russian government has promised major financial support and tax breaks to film production and cinemas, as it looks to replace Hollywood films with more homegrown fare.
“Russians will explore themselves more deeply,” Zinyakova said, pointing to the success of Russian films from the 1990s, such as the cult movie Brat (“Brother”), which is screening again in several Moscow cinemas.
Zinyakova is also preparing to include more Asian and Latin American films among upcoming releases.
“And when Hollywood comes back, the Russian market and viewers will no longer be the same,” she said.
Pavel Doreuli, a 44-year-old sound designer who works on about 15 Russian films per year, said that it is no surprise that Hollywood has pulled out of Russia.
“World cinema has been hostage to big politics for years,” he said, adding that major film festivals such as Cannes and Berlin are no longer about art, but about promoting “certain values.”
Still, Doreuli said it would be a shame for Russia to be cut off from world cinema, citing the exclusion of official Russian delegations from this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
“If they are excluded from international festivals, Russians will give up on art house cinema that offers a different vision of the world, which is so precious today,” Doreuli added.
At a secret location in Lviv, Ukraine, with windows taped up to ward off unwanted attention, underground hobbyists improvise deadly drones bound for the front line of the war against Russia. On a cluttered table the x-shaped frame of one drone stands among bundles of plastic propellers and sachets of minuscule screws. Soon it is to take flight with its payload: a wine bottle-sized anti-tank grenade designed to plunge on Russian armor. Two other drones are already affixed with quad propellers, their squat bodies gaping with miniature bomb bays to rain explosives on Russian infantry challenging Ukrainian defenders to the north and east. One
CORONAVIRUS FIGHT: Some children as young as three months have reportedly been separated from their mothers, while others have been left without adult supervision Esther Zhao thought she was doing the right thing when she brought her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to a Shanghai hospital with a fever on Saturday last week. Three days later, Zhao was begging health authorities not to separate them after she and the little girl tested positive for COVID-19, saying her daughter was too young to be taken away to a quarantine center for children. Doctors then allegedly threatened Zhao that her daughter would be left at the hospital, while she was sent to the center, if she did not agree to transfer the girl to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center in
After spending two years being socially distanced in his home country of South Korea, Kim Hoe-jun booked a last-minute flight to Hawaii, where he had enjoyed his honeymoon six years ago, giving in to his craving for overseas travel. “I bought the ticket just a week ago, but it was rather a no-brainer. It felt like I was making up for those two years not being able to go abroad often as I used to before the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said before his departure from Incheon International Airport. Kim and his wife are among South Koreans joining in a rush for “revenge
RARE MOVE: Japan’s foreign minister traveled back with the evacuees from Poland, where he met with officials and organizations to assess how Tokyo could assist Kyiv Twenty Ukrainians yesterday arrived in Tokyo on a government plane with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi after his trip to Poland, as Japan cautiously welcomes those fleeing Moscow’s invasion. Japan typically accepts just a few dozen refugees a year from thousands of applicants, and while it has cracked open its doors to Ukrainians, it calls them “evacuees” rather than refugees. The 20 Ukrainians flew with Hayashi from Poland, where he was on a three-day trip to assess how Japan can support Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion. Hayashi visited facilities for Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw and held talks with Polish officials,