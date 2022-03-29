North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to develop more powerful means of attack, Pyongyang said yesterday, days after the country’s first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch in more than four years.
The statement suggests North Korea might perform additional launches or even test a nuclear device soon as it pushes to modernize its arsenal and increase pressure on US President Joe Biden’s administration while nuclear diplomacy remains stalled.
On Thursday, North Korea performed its 12th round of weapons tests this year, launching the newly developed, long-range Hwasong-17, which analysts say was designed to reach anywhere in the US mainland.
Photo: AP
During a photography session with scientists and others involved in the Hwasong-17 test, Kim expressed a resolve to build up the country’s attack capability to cope with threats, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
“Only when one is equipped with the formidable striking capabilities, overwhelming military power that cannot be stopped by anyone, one can prevent a war, guarantee the security of the country and contain and put under control all threats and blackmails by the imperialists,” KCNA quoted Kim as saying.
Kim said that North Korea would develop more “powerful strike means,” and also expressed his conviction and expectation that his country would “more vigorously perfect the nuclear war deterrence of the country,” KCNA said.
North Korea said the Hwasong-17 flew to a maximum altitude of 6,248km and traveled 1,090km during a 67-minute flight before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.
Outside experts said that if the missile is fired on a standard trajectory, flatter than the steep test angle, it could fly as far as 15,000km, enough to reach anywhere in the US mainland and beyond.
Believed to be about 25m long, the Hwasong-17 is North Korea’s longest-range weapon and, by some estimates, the world’s biggest road-mobile ballistic missile system. Its size suggests the missile is meant to carry multiple nuclear warheads, given that North Korea already has single-warhead ICBMs that could also hit most of the US.
US-led diplomacy aimed at convincing North Korea to denuclearize in return for economic and political benefits largely has stalled since 2019. The Biden administration has urged North Korea to return to talks without any preconditions, but Pyongyang has said that Washington must drop its hostility first and has taken steps to expand its weapons arsenals.
Some experts say Kim could soon conduct another ICBM launch, a launch of a satellite-carrying rocket or a test of a nuclear device as he works to perfect his weapons technology, dial up pressure on the US and secure stronger internal royalty.
South Korea yesterday reiterated a previous assessment that there are signs that North Korea is restoring previously demolished tunnels at its underground nuclear testing site.
South Korean Ministry of Unification spokeswoman Lee Jong-joo said that a nuclear test by North Korea would pose “a serious threat” to international security and that it must halt any related acts immediately and return to talks.
The Hwasong-17 liftoff was North Korea’s most serious weapons launch since it tested a previously developed ICBM in November 2017. Its previous nuclear test, its sixth overall, was in September 2017.
