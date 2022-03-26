Crowding, confrontations and full-on attacks. Japan’s many train fans are mostly mild-mannered enthusiasts passionate about the country’s famed railway system, but a small group is gaining surprising notoriety.
Japan’s railway system has long inspired envy around the world, with its famed punctuality, cutting-edge technology and meticulous timetables.
So it is no surprise that the country is home to a diverse landscape of train buffs, from those who enjoy poring over timetables to others who adore and even record the rumbling sound of passing trains.
Photo: AFP
However, the perhaps best-known group is a tribe dubbed “toritetsu,” Japanese for train photographers, who strive to take perfect photographs of approaching trains.
They have been around for decades, but in the past few years, reports of shouting matches, trespassing and even violence at stations have turned toritetsu into the bad boys of Japanese trainspotting.
Some say the out-of-control behavior is not entirely new, citing frenzied farewells for retiring steam locomotives in the 1960s and 1970s, but recent incidents, including the harassment of a photobombing cyclist and an assault that left a teenager with a fractured skull last year, have some enthusiasts worried.
“The manners have gotten worse for sure,” said septuagenarian Masao Oda, who has been taking train photos for about 50 years.
It is an uncomfortable feeling for toritetsu like 27-year-old Akira Takahashi.
“People now point fingers at me,” said Takahashi, whose fondest obsession is the EF66 electric locomotive model, which he describes as his “idol.”
“The negative image of us now prevails... I don’t want to be lumped together with some of us who are causing trouble,” he said.
Most fans are more like 19-year-old Ryunosuke Takagai, a university student who has been known to get up at 5am to document his passion and sometimes takes on part-time factory work to finance his hobby.
“I love everything about trains — their sound, their atmosphere,” he said. “That moment when you succeed in capturing the train you’d spent hours waiting for is truly fulfilling.”
The increasingly raucous behavior of some toritetsu might be driven by their pursuit of the perfect photo, said Jun Umehara, a freelance railway journalist who formerly worked at one of Japan’s top train magazines.
Factors including fewer “retiring” trains and more urban development mean hobbyist photographers are squeezed into smaller spaces as they chase their dream pictures, he said.
“Every train has its last moment, which, for them, is the last missing piece of the puzzle they need to make their photo collection complete,” Umehara said. “The idea of missing that final piece is almost unbearable for them.”
About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia found themselves blocked from entering the US on Friday while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border. The scene reflected a quiet, but unmistakable shift in the differing treatment of Russians and Ukrainians who enter Mexico as tourists and fly to Tijuana, hoping to enter the US for a chance at asylum. The Russians — 34 as of Friday — had been camped several days at the busiest US border crossing with Mexico, two days after local officials gently them to leave. They sat on mats and blankets, checking smartphones,
For Marat, a Russian businessman based in Shanghai, sanctions on his home country have heralded an unexpected opportunity in China as companies struggle to keep their supply chains open. The 42-year-old has already been contacted by a components company seeking partners in China after being cut off from its suppliers in Europe and North America. “‘Just be ready,’” he said was the message from the firm based in Belarus, a Russian ally also under sanctions for supporting its invasion of Ukraine. “It will be a bigger workload for me, and for sure, as a result, bigger rewards,” said Marat, who gave one name
PEAK REACHED: Daily new cases in Hong Kong have dropped about 70 percent from earlier this month, prompting a review of pandemic-control measures Hong Kong’s leader yesterday said that the government would consider lifting strict social distancing measures as new COVID-19 infections in the territory continued to trend downward. “I wouldn’t promise now that there’s room for adjustment, but following a review, we have a duty to account for the findings in this review and the direction we will take,” Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said. Hong Kong is in the middle of a massive outbreak, recording more than 1 million cases among a population of 7.4 million. The territory has been hit hard, with mortuaries full as they try to cope
AUSTRALIAN MODEL: An official said that a deal with Beijing on policing was signed to ‘build meaningful cooperation’ to help the Solomon Islands’ development The Solomon Islands has signed a policing deal with China and is to send a proposal for a broader security agreement covering the military to its Cabinet for consideration, a Solomon Islands official said yesterday. The arrangements are likely to concern the US, which last month said that it would open an embassy in the Solomon Islands after senior US administration officials expressed concern that China wanted to create military relationships in the Pacific islands. The Solomon Islands switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019, which partly fuelled discontent that led to riots in the capital, Honiara, in November last