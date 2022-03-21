School officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, released surveillance footage that shows an off-duty police officer putting his knee on a 12-year-old girl’s neck to restrain her amid a lunchtime fight.
The Kenosha Unified School District released redacted footage of the March 4 fight on Friday.
The footage shows Shawn Guetschow intervening in the fight and then scuffling with the girl, before falling to the ground and hitting his head on a table.
Photo: AP
Guetschow, who was working as a security guard at the school, then pushes the girl’s head into the ground and uses his knee on her neck for about 30 seconds, before handcuffing her and walking her out of the cafeteria.
Jerrel Perez, the girl’s father, has called for criminal charges against Guetschow for using a restraint that Wisconsin law enforcement officers were last year banned from using.
He said that his daughter is in therapy and seeing a neurologist for the injuries she sustained.
The school district initially placed Guetschow on paid leave.
He resigned from his part-time security job with the school on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
In his resignation letter, Guetschow said that the school district has not supported him and that the incident has placed a heavy burden on his family.
The district told the newspaper it would not provide any additional details.
The Kenosha Police Department said that Guetschow is still employed by the department.
“We continue our investigation, paying careful attention to the entire scope of the incident,” it said. “We have no further update at this time.”
