Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law a bill that raises the minimum age of sexual consent from 12 to 16, his office said yesterday, in a bid to protect minors from rape and sexual abuse.
The Philippines until now has had one of the world’s lowest minimum ages of sexual consent, behind Nigeria’s age of 11, according to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).
A joint 2015 study by UNICEF and the Center for Women’s Resources, a local non-governmental group, showed that seven of 10 rape victims in the Philippines were children.
One in five respondents aged 13 to 17 reported experiencing sexual violence, while one in 25 experienced forced consummated sex during childhood, the study said.
Under the bill endorsed by Duterte, which is gender neutral, any adult engaging in sexual contact with anyone 16 or under would be committing statutory rape, unless the age difference between them was three years or less and sex was proven to be consensual, and neither abusive nor exploitative.
The exemption does not apply if the one of those involved was under 13.
Philippine Representative Lawrence Fortun, one of the bill’s main sponsors, described it as “a major step forward.”
“I am elated that our collective efforts at pushing for stronger protection against rape and other forms of sexual abuse are advancing,” he said in a statement.
Far-off Thailand might not seem an obvious place to recruit an international volunteer force to defend against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but a former Thai Air Force conscript who is now an advocate for political change, Chanaphong Phongpai, said that the cause is a natural fit for members of the democracy movement that emerged in 2020 to protest a military-backed government in the Southeast Asian country. Phongpai, 28, said that he felt upset for the Ukrainian people, particularly after reports of Russian attacks on civilians. “I have been involved in demanding democracy in my country... and opposing tyranny,” Phongpai said. “They [Ukrainians] are
DISTRUST: Hong Kongers are flocking to stock up after receiving conflicting reports on disease prevention plans, and despite the government saying supplies are constant Hong Kongers yesterday stripped shop shelves bare as panic buying set in following mixed messaging from the government over whether it plans a China-style hard lockdown this month. Uncertainty over COVID-19 rules has sent the territory’s residents flocking to supermarkets, chemists and vegetable stores to stock up, leaving shelves empty across the territory. Photographs circulating on social media showed people had trouble finding a variety of items, including meat, vegetables, frozen foods, noodles, paracetamol and COVID-19 testing kits. “We are like ants going home, grabbing a bit at one spot at a time,” a woman, who gave her surname Wu, said in
ALTERNATE REALITY: Defying growing calls to condemn Russia, China’s top diplomat said the informal alliance between Beijing and Moscow was ‘conducive to world peace’ China yesterday said that the friendship between Beijing and Moscow was still “rock solid,” despite international condemnation of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, as Beijing said it was open to helping mediate peace. China has refused to condemn its close ally Moscow after only last month touting a “no limits” strategic partnership between the two countries. “The friendship between the two peoples is rock solid, and both sides’ future cooperation prospects are very vast,” Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) told a news briefing during the Chinese leadership’s annual political congress in Beijing. However, he said China was “willing to work
The explosives tied under the belly of the last bridge standing between advancing Russian soldiers and Kyiv sadden Ukrainian volunteer forces sergeant “Casper.” His fellow commanders have blown up all the other bridges on the western flank of the Ukrainian capital in a desperate bid to slow the Russian tanks. The one still spanning a stream in the town of Bilogorodka leads to leafy villages that were once filled with summer cottages and are now a war zone. The historic city of Kyiv would be effectively cut off from much of its western hinterland should Casper receive the order to blow the bridge