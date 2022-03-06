At least 56 people were on Friday killed and 194 injured by a suicide bomb at a Shiite mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, in the deadliest attack in the country since 2018.
The blast — claimed by the Islamic State group — tore through the Kocha Risaldar area of the city in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province moments before Friday prayers were to start, shattering the interior and showering the streets with broken glass.
It came on the first day of a cricket Test match in Rawalpindi — about 190km to the east — between Pakistan and Australia, who have not toured the country in nearly a quarter of a century because of security concerns.
Photo: AP
Muhammad Asim Khan, a spokesman for Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital, said that the death toll had climbed to 56, the deadliest since a July 2018 blast — claimed by the local chapter of the Islamic State group — killed 149 people at an election rally.
He said 50 of the injured were in critical condition.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government spokesman Muhammad Ali Saif told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that the blast was a suicide attack, and numerous witnesses recounted the moment of detonation.
Photo: AFP
Ali Asghar said he saw a man enter the mosque before Friday prayers and open fire with a pistol, picking out the worshipers “one-by-one.”
He “then blew himself up,” Asghar said.
“I saw a man firing at two policemen before he entered the mosque. Seconds later, I heard a big bang,” said another witness, Zahid Khan.
The head of Peshawar’s bomb disposal unit, Rab Nawaz Khan, told AFP that the attacker detonated 5kg to 8kg of “highly explosive” trinitrotoluene, better known as TNT, packed with ball bearings to amplify the damage.
An AFP reporter saw body parts strewn at the blast site, where desperate family members were held back by police.
Peshawar Police Chief Muhammad Ijaz Khan told AFP that two attackers were involved.
He said two police officers were shot at the entrance of the mosque.
“One policeman died on the spot while the other was critically injured,” he said.
The hospital spokesman said an emergency was declared at area hospitals, as the injured were brought in.
The Islamic State group said on its Amaq propaganda Web site that one of its fighters had “succeeded in assaulting a Shiite mosque in Peshawar.”
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote on Twitter that he was “personally monitoring operations” and that his administration had “all info regarding origins of where the terrorists came from.”
The authorities were “going after them with full force,” he added.
Sunni-majority Pakistan has over the past few years been battling a resurgence of its domestic chapter of the Taliban, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
A one-month truce last year failed to hold, and there are fears the TTP, which has targeted Shiite Muslims in the past, has been emboldened by the success of the Afghan Taliban.
Shiites in the region have also been targeted by the regional iteration of the Islamic State group, Islamic State-Khorasan.
At least 31 people were killed in a suicide blast at a crowded market in Peshawar in 2018.
Far-off Thailand might not seem an obvious place to recruit an international volunteer force to defend against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but a former Thai Air Force conscript who is now an advocate for political change, Chanaphong Phongpai, said that the cause is a natural fit for members of the democracy movement that emerged in 2020 to protest a military-backed government in the Southeast Asian country. Phongpai, 28, said that he felt upset for the Ukrainian people, particularly after reports of Russian attacks on civilians. “I have been involved in demanding democracy in my country... and opposing tyranny,” Phongpai said. “They [Ukrainians] are
LESSONS NOT LEARNED: The academics said they do not wish to see China being dragged into something that would fundamentally harm the current world order For Xu Guoqi (徐國琦), a Chinese historian, Beijing’s reluctance to denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is alarming. “I’m a historian of the First World War. Europe sleep-walked into a huge conflict over 100 years ago, which also had had enormous consequences for China,” Xu said. “The world may be at the point of no return again.” Looking at how Chinese diplomats are responding to it, and how Chinese have talked about it on social media in the past week, he said: “I’m afraid it seems we still have not learned the lessons of the past tragedies. As a historian
‘IQ DEFICIT’: After two US representatives spoke at a far-right conference, officials and lawmakers referred to their actions as ‘disgusting’ amid calls for censure US representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, members of the US Congress who spoke at a white nationalist event in Florida this week, are “morons” with no place in the Republican party, US Senator Mitt Romney said on Sunday. “I’m reminded of that old line from the Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid movie,” the Utah senator and 2012 presidential nominee told CNN’s State of the Union. “One character says, ‘Morons. I’ve got morons on my team.’ I have to think anybody that would sit down with white nationalists and speak at their conference was certainly missing a few IQ points.” Greene,
DISTRUST: Hong Kongers are flocking to stock up after receiving conflicting reports on disease prevention plans, and despite the government saying supplies are constant Hong Kongers yesterday stripped shop shelves bare as panic buying set in following mixed messaging from the government over whether it plans a China-style hard lockdown this month. Uncertainty over COVID-19 rules has sent the territory’s residents flocking to supermarkets, chemists and vegetable stores to stock up, leaving shelves empty across the territory. Photographs circulating on social media showed people had trouble finding a variety of items, including meat, vegetables, frozen foods, noodles, paracetamol and COVID-19 testing kits. “We are like ants going home, grabbing a bit at one spot at a time,” a woman, who gave her surname Wu, said in