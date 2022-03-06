Pakistan mosque attack kills at least 56

AFP, PESHAWAR, Pakistan





At least 56 people were on Friday killed and 194 injured by a suicide bomb at a Shiite mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, in the deadliest attack in the country since 2018.

The blast — claimed by the Islamic State group — tore through the Kocha Risaldar area of the city in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province moments before Friday prayers were to start, shattering the interior and showering the streets with broken glass.

It came on the first day of a cricket Test match in Rawalpindi — about 190km to the east — between Pakistan and Australia, who have not toured the country in nearly a quarter of a century because of security concerns.

People attend a funeral ceremony for victims of an attack on a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Friday. Photo: AP

Muhammad Asim Khan, a spokesman for Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital, said that the death toll had climbed to 56, the deadliest since a July 2018 blast — claimed by the local chapter of the Islamic State group — killed 149 people at an election rally.

He said 50 of the injured were in critical condition.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government spokesman Muhammad Ali Saif told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that the blast was a suicide attack, and numerous witnesses recounted the moment of detonation.

Soldiers inspect a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, after it was attacked on Friday. Photo: AFP

Ali Asghar said he saw a man enter the mosque before Friday prayers and open fire with a pistol, picking out the worshipers “one-by-one.”

He “then blew himself up,” Asghar said.

“I saw a man firing at two policemen before he entered the mosque. Seconds later, I heard a big bang,” said another witness, Zahid Khan.

The head of Peshawar’s bomb disposal unit, Rab Nawaz Khan, told AFP that the attacker detonated 5kg to 8kg of “highly explosive” trinitrotoluene, better known as TNT, packed with ball bearings to amplify the damage.

An AFP reporter saw body parts strewn at the blast site, where desperate family members were held back by police.

Peshawar Police Chief Muhammad Ijaz Khan told AFP that two attackers were involved.

He said two police officers were shot at the entrance of the mosque.

“One policeman died on the spot while the other was critically injured,” he said.

The hospital spokesman said an emergency was declared at area hospitals, as the injured were brought in.

The Islamic State group said on its Amaq propaganda Web site that one of its fighters had “succeeded in assaulting a Shiite mosque in Peshawar.”

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote on Twitter that he was “personally monitoring operations” and that his administration had “all info regarding origins of where the terrorists came from.”

The authorities were “going after them with full force,” he added.

Sunni-majority Pakistan has over the past few years been battling a resurgence of its domestic chapter of the Taliban, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

A one-month truce last year failed to hold, and there are fears the TTP, which has targeted Shiite Muslims in the past, has been emboldened by the success of the Afghan Taliban.

Shiites in the region have also been targeted by the regional iteration of the Islamic State group, Islamic State-Khorasan.

At least 31 people were killed in a suicide blast at a crowded market in Peshawar in 2018.