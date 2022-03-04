World News Quick Take

Agencies





ROMANIA

Eight killed in crashes

Eight military personnel died after their helicopter and fighter jet crashed on Wednesday in bad weather near the Black Sea, marking the worst day of air force accidents in the past few years. An IAR 330-Puma helicopter crashed in the area of Gura Dobrogei, 11km from an airfield, killing all seven aboard, the defense ministry said. It was searching for a MiG 21 LanceR, shortly after the fighter jet, performing air patrol missions, disappeared. The fighter jet was later found, having crashed near Cogealac, an uninhabited area near the Black Sea, the ministry said. The 31-year-old pilot died, it added. “It is premature to discuss possible causes. Certainly, there were unfavorable weather conditions, but we can’t comment now,” spokesman General Constantin Spanu said on local television.

INDIA

No hostages: New Delhi

New Delhi yesterday denied Russian claims that Ukraine was holding Indian students hostage in Kharkiv, instead thanking Ukraine for its help in evacuations from the embattled city. “We note that with the cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities, many students have left Kharkiv yesterday,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said. “We have not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding any student,” he added in a statement. The declaration came after Moscow said that Indian students were being used as a “human shield” by Ukrainian security forces. The Kremlin made the claim following a video call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

AUSTRALIA

Tycoon refutes Hitler car buy

Clive Palmer’s team yesterday denied that the billionaire mining tycoon bought a car owned by Adolf Hitler, calling it “fake news.” News Corp last week reported that Palmer, an avid collector of rare cars, had bought the Nazi leader’s bulletproof 1939 Mercedes-Benz 770 from an unnamed Russian billionaire. The report claimed that Palmer planned to include the Mercedes, which has been traded privately since it was seized in France at the end of World War II, in a museum he planned for the Gold Coast. “Clive Palmer hasn’t bought Adolf Hitler’s car,” a spokesperson for Palmer said. New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies chief executive Darren Bark said that if the reports were true, purchasing the car would trivialize “the pain and suffering endured by millions of innocent lives, including our Australian servicemen and women, who fought to defeat the Nazis.”

UNITED STATES

Transgender probe halted

A court in Texas on Wednesday ordered the suspension of a probe into the parents of a transgender 16-year-old girl under a legal opinion that deemed transitioning procedures as tantamount to child abuse. Texas Governor Greg Abbott last week instructed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate instances of minors receiving “sex change procedures,” which he said “constitute child abuse under existing Texas law.” Shortly after Abbott’s directive, the mother in Wednesday’s court case was suspended by her employer, the department, and visited by a state investigator, court documents said. A district court judge issued a restraining order preventing the state from investigating the parents until at least Friday next week, when the court would hear arguments seeking a larger block of the governor’s order.