ROMANIA
Eight killed in crashes
Eight military personnel died after their helicopter and fighter jet crashed on Wednesday in bad weather near the Black Sea, marking the worst day of air force accidents in the past few years. An IAR 330-Puma helicopter crashed in the area of Gura Dobrogei, 11km from an airfield, killing all seven aboard, the defense ministry said. It was searching for a MiG 21 LanceR, shortly after the fighter jet, performing air patrol missions, disappeared. The fighter jet was later found, having crashed near Cogealac, an uninhabited area near the Black Sea, the ministry said. The 31-year-old pilot died, it added. “It is premature to discuss possible causes. Certainly, there were unfavorable weather conditions, but we can’t comment now,” spokesman General Constantin Spanu said on local television.
INDIA
No hostages: New Delhi
New Delhi yesterday denied Russian claims that Ukraine was holding Indian students hostage in Kharkiv, instead thanking Ukraine for its help in evacuations from the embattled city. “We note that with the cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities, many students have left Kharkiv yesterday,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said. “We have not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding any student,” he added in a statement. The declaration came after Moscow said that Indian students were being used as a “human shield” by Ukrainian security forces. The Kremlin made the claim following a video call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
AUSTRALIA
Tycoon refutes Hitler car buy
Clive Palmer’s team yesterday denied that the billionaire mining tycoon bought a car owned by Adolf Hitler, calling it “fake news.” News Corp last week reported that Palmer, an avid collector of rare cars, had bought the Nazi leader’s bulletproof 1939 Mercedes-Benz 770 from an unnamed Russian billionaire. The report claimed that Palmer planned to include the Mercedes, which has been traded privately since it was seized in France at the end of World War II, in a museum he planned for the Gold Coast. “Clive Palmer hasn’t bought Adolf Hitler’s car,” a spokesperson for Palmer said. New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies chief executive Darren Bark said that if the reports were true, purchasing the car would trivialize “the pain and suffering endured by millions of innocent lives, including our Australian servicemen and women, who fought to defeat the Nazis.”
UNITED STATES
Transgender probe halted
A court in Texas on Wednesday ordered the suspension of a probe into the parents of a transgender 16-year-old girl under a legal opinion that deemed transitioning procedures as tantamount to child abuse. Texas Governor Greg Abbott last week instructed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate instances of minors receiving “sex change procedures,” which he said “constitute child abuse under existing Texas law.” Shortly after Abbott’s directive, the mother in Wednesday’s court case was suspended by her employer, the department, and visited by a state investigator, court documents said. A district court judge issued a restraining order preventing the state from investigating the parents until at least Friday next week, when the court would hear arguments seeking a larger block of the governor’s order.
RETURN OF MARCOS: Protesters demanded that stolen wealth be handed back as Ferdinand Marcos Jr is close to being elected to his father’s old job Thousands of Filipinos gathered yesterday to mark the anniversary of a “People Power” uprising against late Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos, with a new Marcos era potentially just 10 weeks away. Thirty-six years after his father was overthrown and driven into exile, Ferdinand Marcos Jr is a runaway leader in opinion polls for the presidency, the end-game of a decades-long political fightback by a family accused of leading one of Asia’s most notorious kleptocracies. Rival Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice president, trailed by 44 points in the latest survey. Opponents to the 64-year-old Marcos Jr, a former congressman and senator, held events yesterday seeking
LESSONS NOT LEARNED: The academics said they do not wish to see China being dragged into something that would fundamentally harm the current world order For Xu Guoqi (徐國琦), a Chinese historian, Beijing’s reluctance to denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is alarming. “I’m a historian of the First World War. Europe sleep-walked into a huge conflict over 100 years ago, which also had had enormous consequences for China,” Xu said. “The world may be at the point of no return again.” Looking at how Chinese diplomats are responding to it, and how Chinese have talked about it on social media in the past week, he said: “I’m afraid it seems we still have not learned the lessons of the past tragedies. As a historian
Ukrainian historian Yuriy Korchemniy has never fired an assault rifle in his life, but he joined scores of others and picked up a Kalashnikov when boxes of them were dumped from trucks and handed out to Ukraine’s new volunteer defense units on day two of Russia’s invasion. “They gave out the rifles, loaded them for us and here we are,” the 35-year-old said. The Kyiv bridge underpass he was guarding with a handful of other men — some in their 50s — leads to Western-backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administrative complex. The reverse side of the road runs through a working-class district of
‘IQ DEFICIT’: After two US representatives spoke at a far-right conference, officials and lawmakers referred to their actions as ‘disgusting’ amid calls for censure US representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, members of the US Congress who spoke at a white nationalist event in Florida this week, are “morons” with no place in the Republican party, US Senator Mitt Romney said on Sunday. “I’m reminded of that old line from the Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid movie,” the Utah senator and 2012 presidential nominee told CNN’s State of the Union. “One character says, ‘Morons. I’ve got morons on my team.’ I have to think anybody that would sit down with white nationalists and speak at their conference was certainly missing a few IQ points.” Greene,