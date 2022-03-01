Tens of thousands of Australians were yesterday ordered to flee their homes, as torrential rain sent floodwaters to record levels, leaving residents stranded on the rooftops of their homes.
Eight people have died, and the Australian Bureau of Meteorology has said that further severe thunderstorms and intense rainfall would cause “life-threatening flash flooding” across a swathe of the central Pacific coastal region.
In the rural town of Lismore, New South Wales (NSW), resident Danika Hardiman woke yesterday morning to find that mud-brown floodwaters had reached the balcony of her second-floor apartment.
Photo: EPA-EFE
She and her partner managed to climb up to the roof, where they were spotted by passing kayakers, who flagged down a makeshift rescue boat.
“We were rescued by two guys in a boat, two locals,” Hardiman told reporters, describing the scenes in Lismore as “horrific.”
“Imagine you’re in a boat sailing past people’s roofs,” she said. “The scary thing is this is just the beginning, there’s lots of rain to come.”
With the town’s levees already breached, 43,000 residents were ordered to leave by this morning.
Emergency services were overwhelmed by calls for aid, leading some locals — including Lismore Mayor Steve Krieg — to turn to social media for help.
“If anyone has a boat and can get to Engine Street, there’s a pregnant lady sitting on her roof. HELP Please,” he posted on Facebook.
Emergency rescue services said they had also deployed a helicopter to pluck other stranded residents from rooftops.
More than 400mm of rain has fallen in the past 24 hours around Lismore, with the town’s Wilson River still rising, the bureau said.
Water levels in Lismore have not yet reached their expected peak of 14m — but they are already the worst floods the town has experienced.
Flooding across eastern Australia has killed eight people, after a man in his 50s died yesterday when his vehicle was swept away by floodwaters in the northern state of Queensland.
Millions of people have been told to stay home and nearly 1,000 schools in Queensland remain closed because of the floods.
A 70-year-old man miraculously survived after his houseboat, swept along by the raging Brisbane River, collided with a ferry terminal and quickly sank.
Members of the public were able to rescue the man, with one telling Australian Broadcasting Corp that they had linked arms to create a human chain and fish the man from the river unharmed.
“I don’t know how he survived it, to be honest,” onlooker Matthew Toomey said.
Rain has battered eastern Australia for the better part of a week as an extreme weather system — the tail end of a wet summer fueled by La Nina — has moved south down the country’s coast, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday said that some regions of her tropical state had experienced a year’s worth of rainfall in just days.
RETURN OF MARCOS: Protesters demanded that stolen wealth be handed back as Ferdinand Marcos Jr is close to being elected to his father’s old job Thousands of Filipinos gathered yesterday to mark the anniversary of a “People Power” uprising against late Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos, with a new Marcos era potentially just 10 weeks away. Thirty-six years after his father was overthrown and driven into exile, Ferdinand Marcos Jr is a runaway leader in opinion polls for the presidency, the end-game of a decades-long political fightback by a family accused of leading one of Asia’s most notorious kleptocracies. Rival Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice president, trailed by 44 points in the latest survey. Opponents to the 64-year-old Marcos Jr, a former congressman and senator, held events yesterday seeking
Ukrainian historian Yuriy Korchemniy has never fired an assault rifle in his life, but he joined scores of others and picked up a Kalashnikov when boxes of them were dumped from trucks and handed out to Ukraine’s new volunteer defense units on day two of Russia’s invasion. “They gave out the rifles, loaded them for us and here we are,” the 35-year-old said. The Kyiv bridge underpass he was guarding with a handful of other men — some in their 50s — leads to Western-backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administrative complex. The reverse side of the road runs through a working-class district of
A Pakistani court yesterday sentenced the scion of a wealthy industrialist family to death for raping and beheading his girlfriend in a murder that sparked an outcry over the brutalizing of women in the deeply patriarchal nation. Pakistani-American Zahir Jaffer, 30, attacked Noor Mukadam at his Islamabad home in July last year after she refused his marriage proposal — torturing her with a knuckleduster and using a “sharp-edged weapon” to behead her. Mukadam, the 27-year-old daughter of a former ambassador, had made repeated attempts to escape the sprawling mansion, but was blocked by two staff members. “The main accused has been awarded the
“I dare you, watch me as I undress,” sings actor Ross Nasir in a Singapore musical comedy about dating as a plus-size woman, highlighting a nascent fat acceptance movement in a city-state that once forced children to join weight loss programs. Fat-shaming, or discrimination based on weight, is still common in Singapore and across Asia, but there are signs that the traditional view that only slim can be beautiful is being challenged. “It just took a longer time for people in Asia to get used to fat acceptance, but it’s growing. There’s more representation now,” said the 35-year-old, whose show Big