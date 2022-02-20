Philippine police have arrested a Manila-based doctor, accusing her of being a leader of a Maoist rebel group that has waged a decades-long insurgency against the central government.
Maria Natividad Castro, 53, is being held without bail and would be tried on charges of kidnapping, for which a lower court had ordered her arrest in 2020, police said in a statement on Friday.
However, her former employer, human rights monitor Karapatan, said that Castro was facing “trumped up” charges after she investigated alleged human rights abuses in the volatile Mindanao region while also setting up community health centers there.
Photo: EPA-EFE
She was arrested at her home on Friday, and accused of being part of the Philippine Communist Party’s Central Committee.
“Karapatan denounces the arrest of human rights and health worker Dr Naty Castro as yet another form of attack against human rights defenders,” the group said, referring to Castro by her nickname.
Critics say that accusations of memberships in communist groups — known as “red-tagging” — have been used to discredit and detain human rights advocates, journalists, lawyers and dissidents.
While the practice is not new in the country, it has intensified under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, rights groups say.
At the start of his term in 2016, Duterte, a self-described socialist, had sought a peace deal with the Maoist rebels.
However, after talks collapsed in 2017, he branded the Philippine Communist Party and its armed wing “terrorist organizations,” and ordered soldiers to shoot female insurgents in the genitals.
Castro’s brother wrote on Facebook that she was just a health worker who had served indigenous communities.
“My sister is accused of multiple charges of kidnapping and illegal detention, all related to her human rights advocacy. ALL UNTRUE,” he wrote.
Australia said yesterday it was evacuating its embassy in Kiev as the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border quickly deteriorated, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling on China to not remain “chillingly silent” on the crisis. The US and Europe stepped up their warnings of an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine, while the Kremlin, jostling for more influence in post-Cold War Europe, said that the EU and NATO were being disrespectful in their joint rejection of Russia’s demands to reduce tensions. Australian embassy staff members in Kiev were directed to a temporary office in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, around
TIME TO ADAPT: New Zealand aims to ensure that key workforces or supply chains are not paralyzed by mass isolation, while averting super-spreader events New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday warned that the country is entering a new phase of its COVID-19 pandemic response that is “like nothing we’ve experienced to date,” as case numbers begin to explode. “We are embarking for the first time in the two years since the start of the outbreak into a period where New Zealanders will see more COVID in the community,” Ardern said. “It is a period of disruption and, I know, of risk, and will be like nothing we’ve experienced to date.” Ardern was speaking to reporters after a political reporter tested positive for the virus after
Public broadcasters across Pacific island countries are facing pressure from Beijing to carry content produced by the Chinese government, the head of Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) told a public hearing yesterday, as China and Western democracies vie to have the most influence in the region. The ABC is seeking an additional A$12 million (US$8.6 million) in funding from the Australian government to increase the country’s news coverage and presence in the Pacific region. ABC managing director David Anderson said that the broadcaster’s presence in the region is important, “particularly with concerns, frankly, over the Chinese government.” “The single biggest piece of information that
BEDS RUNNING OUT: Beijing is to help build quarantine capacity and provide test kits, while the territory faces food shortages as transport drivers from China tested positive Hong Kong reported 1,347 new daily COVID-19 infections yesterday, down from the previous day’s record, but the spread, with 2,000 more suspected cases, threatens the territory’s overstretched healthcare system, authorities said. The surge in COVID-19 cases, the biggest test yet for Hong Kong’s “dynamic zero-COVID” strategy, comes a day after the government said China would help with testing, treatment and quarantine capacity. Authorities warned that food supplies into Hong Kong could be disrupted, after some cross-border truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19, but said they were doing everything to get the situation back to normal “as soon as possible.” Hong Kong imports 90