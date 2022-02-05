Rescuers in Morocco dig to save boy trapped in well as nation watches

AFP, Bab Berred, Morocco





Moroccan rescuers raced against the clock yesterday to save a young boy trapped in a deep well for almost three days, in an operation that has gripped the kingdom, with hundreds of thousands of people anxiously glued to live broadcasts.

Relief operations intensified for five-year-old Rayan, who fell down a 32m-deep well on Tuesday, as darkness fell with diggers clawing out dirt under floodlights to create a hole next to the narrow shaft.

“The child’s rescue is approaching,” government spokesman Mustapha Baitas said on Thursday. “Our hearts are with the family, and we are praying that he will be back with them as soon as possible.”

Trucks are used on Thursday in a rescue operation to save a five-year-old boy who is trapped in a deep well. Photo: AFP

The drama sparked an outpouring of sympathy online, with the Arabic hashtag #SaveRayan going viral across North Africa.

The drilling in the village near Bab Berred in Morocco’s rural northern Chefchaouen Province has hit 27m, with “the hope of reaching 32m in the next few hours”, Morocco’s MAP news agency said.

The rescuers are then to dig 3m across “between the hole and the well to recover the child,” it said.

A medical team was dispatched to the scene to carry out initial checks and potential resuscitation once the boy is rescued.

Rescuers were able to send the child oxygen and water via pipes, and a police helicopter is on standby to evacuate him to a nearby hospital.

Rayan’s father told the online news site Le360 that he had been repairing the well when the boy fell in.

“I couldn’t sleep a wink all night,” he said.

His grandmother Laaziza said that Rayan “is very loved here in the village, not just at home” by his family.

“I miss him, it’s been three nights,” she said.

Lead rescuer Abdelhabi Temrani said that the diameter of the well is less than 45cm.

Baitas said that the nature of the soil meant it was too dangerous to try to widen the hole, meaning major excavations were the only solution.

The broadcasts of several Moroccan media outlets are being followed minute-by-minute, as hundreds of thousands of Internet users hanging on for news about the child’s fate.

Moroccan soccer player and PSG star Achraf Hakimi mentioned the rescue efforts on social media, alongside emojis of a broken heart and hands together in prayer.

Manchester City’s Algerian star Riyad Mahrez also joined the chorus of solidarity, sharing a picture of Rayan on Facebook alongside the hashtag #Stay Strong.

The boy’s fate has attracted crowds to the site of the operation, putting pressure on rescuers operating in “difficult conditions,” Baitas said.

“We call on citizens to let the rescuers do their job and save this child,” he said.

The accident echoes a tragedy that occurred in Spain in early 2019 when two-year-old Julen Rosello died after falling into an abandoned well 25cm wide and more than 70m deep. His body was recovered after an effort that lasted 13 days.