Northern Irish Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Edwin Poots ordered a halt to checks on goods coming into the region’s ports, risking further turmoil in Brexit negotiations.
Post-Brexit checks brought in since the end of 2020 would cease from midnight on Wednesday, Poots told reporters in Belfast, according to local media including PA and Irish national broadcaster RTE.
Northern Ireland was effectively kept in the EU’s single market following the UK’s departure from the bloc under an agreement designed to avoid creating a hard border on the island of Ireland. As a result, goods moving into the region from the rest of the UK are subject to customs checks.
“I have now issued a formal instruction to my permanent secretary to halt all checks that were not in place on December 31, 2020, from midnight tonight,” Poots said, citing legal advice, according to the reports.
Poots’ move risks further damaging relations between the UK and the EU as the two sides conduct a sensitive negotiation over changes to their post-Brexit settlement.
The UK’s foot-dragging on implementing the so-called Northern Ireland protocol, such as by unilaterally and indefinitely refusing to carry out obligations such as health checks on food products crossing the Irish Sea, has soured relations with the EU and prompted criticisms that the UK is breaching the Brexit agreement.
Poots’ decision is the latest example of non-compliance.
The minister said he intends to prepare a paper for consideration by the regional government’s executive, whose approval is required for the checks to continue.
“The minister has received senior counsel advice and has issued an instruction on that basis,” a spokesman for the Northern Irish Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said.
Asked if he would override Poots and reinstate the checks, British Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis said the issue was a matter for Stormont and the decision was “within their legal remit.”
“The minister is reacting to what he says is a problem in terms of allowing goods into Northern Ireland,” Lewis said on ITV’s Peston program. “This is an outworking, a manifestation of the way that the EU have insisted on seeing the protocol implemented.”
The US Navy is racing to salvage an F-35C fighter jet from the bottom of the South China Sea after it crashed on an aircraft carrier and plunged overboard — taking with it highly classified technology that would be a coup if China retrieved it first. The F-35C crashed-landed on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson during routine operations on Monday, the navy said, adding that six sailors and the pilot, who ejected from the plane before it fell into the sea, were injured. The most advanced US fighter, a stealth plane costing over US$100 million, is packed with highly classified
The death of an 85-year-old man who reportedly succumbed to hypothermia after falling and spending nine hours sprawled and ignored on a bitterly cold street in central Paris has prompted grief, anger and incredulity in France and beyond. Rene Robert, a Swiss photographer known for his shots of some of Spain’s most famous flamenco stars, died last week after slipping while on one of his nightly walks around the busy Paris neighborhood where he lived. According to his friend journalist Michel Mompontet, Robert fell over on Rue de Turbigo, between the Place de la Republique and Les Halles. “He suffered a dizzy spell
LITHUANIA DISPUTE: Canberra, which is mired in disputes of its own with China and France, has substantial interest in the issues raised by the EU against Beijing, it said Australia would seek to be included in consultations about a trade dispute between the EU and China launched by the EU at the WYO, Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said yesterday. Thursday’s EU challenge accuses China of discriminatory trade practices against Lithuania, saying they threatened the integrity of the single market. “Australia has a substantial interest in the issues raised in the dispute brought by the European Union against China ... and will request to join these consultations,” Tehan said in a statement. China has downgraded ties with Lithuania and pushed firms to sever links with the Baltic nation
SEPARATED: Athletes and other people arriving for the Games are being isolated from the public for the duration of their stay in China to prevent cross-infection Beijing officials on Sunday said they had sealed off several residential communities north of the city center after two cases of COVID-19 were found. The Chinese capital is on high-alert as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics starting on Friday. Another 34 cases were confirmed among athletes and others who have come for the Games, the organizing committee said. In all, 211 people have tested positive among more than 8,000 who had arrived by the end of Saturday. They include a Swedish cross-country skier and a snowboarder from Slovenia. Everyone coming for the Olympics is being isolated from the general public for