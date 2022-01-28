A black diamond weighing 555.55 carats is going up for auction at Sotheby’s and living up to its name “The Enigma.”
Bidding opens on Thursday next week at 6am and closes on Feb. 9, Sotheby’s said, adding that cryptocurrency would be accepted for payment of the diamond.
It is the largest faceted Fancy Black Diamond known to ever appear at auction and was listed as the largest cut diamond in the world in the 2006 edition of Guinness World Records, Sotheby’s said.
Photo: Reuters
Also known as a carbonado diamond, it is possible the black diamond came from outer space. Carbonados of this structure have only been found in Brazil and the Central African Republic, and scientists have long theorized about their origins.
“They are shrouded in mystery as to the origin or formation because there’s not that many of them found on Earth,” said geologist Aaron Celestian, the curator of mineral sciences at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles.
Most carbonados are about 2.6 to 3.2 billion years old, Celestian said.
As Earth dates back 4.65 billion years, carbonados were formed when Earth’s plates were still moving and the oxygenation of the atmosphere was taking place, he said.
“We think that they could have formed super deep within the Earth’s interior, far deeper than what we know already of diamonds. There’s hypotheses that suggest that they formed at impact sites where a large asteroid hit Earth,” Celestian said.
“There’s also interstellar hypotheses that suggest that they grew in space and then later fell on the surface of Earth,” he added.
The Enigma has not been exhibited before and is expected to sell for between US$4 million and US$7 million. Its owner has had it for two decades, but little is known about its history.
Celestian believes research into the diamond would reveal a lot about deep-Earth mineralogy or the evolution of the solar system.
The diamond, which was exhibited in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, last week, was shown in Beverly Hills, California, this week before heading back to London for the auction.
SECRET AGREEMENT: China is paying for construction at Ream Naval Base, where dredging would be needed if larger military ships were to dock there, AMTI said Dredgers have been spotted off Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base, where China is funding construction work and deeper port facilities would be necessary for the docking of larger military ships, a US think tank said on Friday. The US, which has sought to push back against Beijing’s extensive territorial claims and military expansion in the South China Sea, reiterated its “serious concerns” about China’s construction and military presence at Ream. “These developments threaten US and partner interests, regional security and Cambodia’s sovereignty,” a US Department of State spokesperson said. The report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank said the
France is to relax some COVID-19 restrictions from early next month in a bet that an outbreak of the Omicron variant of SARS-COV-2 would recede thanks to faster inoculations and plans to shut the unvaccinated out of most social activities. The French government is to lift the obligation to work from home at least three days a week from Feb. 2, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday. It would also remove a requirement to wear a mask outdoors, and scrap attendance limits for sports arenas and cultural venues, Castex said. Infections with the Delta variant are “clearly receding,” while the
RED LINE: The US and its allies would not accept if ‘any’ Russian troops cross into Ukraine, the state secretary said, clarifying Biden’s remarks about a ‘minor incursion’ The US and its allies on Thursday warned Moscow of grave consequences if “any” of the tens of thousands of troops massed on the border were to cross into Ukraine. Following talks in Berlin with Germany, France and the UK, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia “cannot match” Western powers’ resoluteness. Allowing Russia to breach Ukraine’s territorial integrity would “drag us all back to a much more dangerous and unstable time, when this continent, and this city, were divided in two ... with the threat of all-out war hanging over everyone’s heads,” he told reporters. In a show of that
Human rights advocates and some academics in China have had their WeChat messaging app accounts restricted in the past few weeks, multiple people affected have said, as Beijing cracks down on dissent before the Beijing Winter Olympics. China hopes to make next week’s Games a soft power triumph, although the lead-up has seen some Western powers launch a diplomatic boycott over Beijing’s rights record and cybersecurity firms warn athletes of digital surveillance risks. For China’s ever-dwindling community of rights advocates, the imminent arrival of the world’s best athletes has triggered a familiar clampdown. Eight people told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that their WeChat