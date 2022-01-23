Several former residents of Futaba, the only remaining uninhabited town in Japan still recovering from effects of radiation from a nuclear plant meltdown in 2011, have returned to live there for the first time since the massive earthquake and tsunami forced them out.
Authorities have declared most other areas safe and reopened them following extensive decontamination efforts over the past decade.
In Futaba, only 15 of 7,000 residents living there before the tragedy expressed their desire to return this week on a trial basis. A fully fledged reopening of the town on Japan’s northeastern coast is set for June.
Photo: AP
“It’s the first time in 10 years and 10 months that I’ve seen running water come out,” a beaming Yuji Onuma told NHK television.
He said he looks forward to cooking fried noodles and eating with his wife and children when they start their lives back in town together later this month.
He was there alone briefly on Friday with several others who in the past few years have been gradually cleaning their homes during allowed daytime visits.
Another returnee, Yoichi Yatsuda, said he hoped that town officials would pursue reconstruction projects to encourage younger people to come back.
Their town was the hardest hit when the nearby Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant experienced meltdowns following the magnitude 9.0 quake that sent tsunami waves washing over the coast, killing about 18,000 people, including more than 50 in Futaba.
Most of the remaining population were forced to evacuate to another town in Fukushima Prefecture due to the radiation and contamination of the area, which has been largely deserted since.
While relocating, many of the former residents have found new jobs and community ties and say they have no interest in coming back.
A small section near the Futaba train station, which was cleaned and rebuilt, was opened for daytime visits in March last year, just before the Olympic torch relay ahead of the Tokyo Summer Games.
Futaba Mayor Shiro Izawa said the return on a trial basis “is a first step toward Futaba town’s reconstruction. I’m sure many town residents have long been waiting for this day.”
There are no medical services or enough shops. For now, the residents must go out of town to find a hospital or shop for food and other daily necessities.
Izawa promised to provide ample support ahead of the formal lifting of part of the town’s no-go zones in June.
Prospects for a larger return are grim.
Futaba’s registered residents have already decreased by nearly 2,000 from its pre-disaster population. Even after radiation dropped to safe levels, the region’s farming and fishing continue to be hurt by lingering concerns among consumers and retailers.
The nuclear plant is being decommissioned in a process that is to take decades. The government is also building temporary storage for massive amounts of debris and soil from decontamination efforts.
HOUSES FLOODED: The ground shook in Tonga as explosions were heard, followed by gushing water and pelting rocks, sending people running to higher ground A massive volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific caused “significant damage” to the island nation’s capital and smothered it in dust, but the full extent was not apparent with communications still cut off yesterday. The eruption on Saturday was so powerful that it was recorded around the world, triggering a tsunami that flooded Pacific coastlines from Japan to the US. Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa, suffered “significant” damage, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, adding that there had been no reports of injury or death, but a full assessment was not possible with communication lines down. “The tsunami has
Two years ago, Qi Jiayao visited his mother’s hometown of Shaoxing in eastern China. When he tried to speak to his cousin’s children in the local dialect, Qi was surprised. “None of them was able to,” said the 38-year-old linguist, who teaches Mandarin in Mexico. The decline in local dialects among the younger generation has become more apparent in recent years as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has sought to bolster a uniform Chinese identity. Mandarin is now spoken by more than 80 percent of China’s population, up from 70 percent a decade ago. Last month, China’s State Council promised to
DEMOGRAPHIC CRISIS: Beijing is attempting to address its population decline, including considering raising the retirement age and allowing more than two children China’s birthrate has fallen to its lowest level in six decades, barely outnumbering deaths last year despite major government efforts to increase population growth and stave off a demographic crisis. Across China, 10.62 million babies were born last year, a rate of 7.52 per thousand people, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. In the same period 10.14 million deaths were recorded, a mortality rate of 7.18 per thousand, producing a population growth rate of just 0.34 per 1,000 people. The growth rate is the lowest since 1960, and adds to the findings of May last year’s once-per-decade census, which found
‘PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE’: Authorities asked anyone who bought a hamster after Dec. 22 to hand it over after hamsters at a shop tested positive for the Delta variant Hong Kong’s government yesterday faced outrage over its decision to cull hundreds of small animals after hamsters in a store tested positive for COVID-19. Like China, Hong Kong maintains a staunch “zero COVID” policy, stamping out the merest trace of the virus with contact tracing, mass testing, strict quarantines and prolonged social distancing rules. Its latest measures target hamsters and other small mammals — including chinchillas, rabbits and guinea pigs, which authorities on Tuesday said would be culled as a “precautionary measure.” The drastic move came after hamsters sold at the Little Boss pet shop tested positive for the Delta variant of