Britain on Monday said it had begun supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons to help it defend itself from a potential invasion, during a stand-off with Russia that has massed troops near the Ukrainian border.
Western countries have said that they fear Russia is preparing a pretext for a new assault on Ukraine, which it invaded in 2014.
Moscow denies plans for an attack, but has said that it could take unspecified military action unless the West agrees to a list of demands, including banning Ukraine from ever joining NATO.
Photo: Reuters
Talks last week ended with no breakthrough. Kiev has asked Western countries for arms to help it protect itself.
“We have taken the decision to supply Ukraine with light anti-armor defensive weapon systems,” British Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace told the British Parliament, saying that the first systems had been delivered on Monday and a small number of British personnel would provide training for a short period.
Wallace did not specify the number or type of weapons that were being sent.
“They are not strategic weapons and pose no threat to Russia. They are to use in self-defense,” he said.
“These are short-range ... but nevertheless it would make people pause and think what they were doing and if tanks were to roll into Ukraine, invade it, then they would be part of the defense,” he said.
Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov welcomed Wallace’s announcement.
“Ukraine highly appreciates Britain’s decision to provide a new security package with light, anti-armor, defensive weapon systems,” Reznikov wrote on Twitter.
Britain had warned Russia of severe consequences if it launched a new military assault on Ukraine, while offering financing to enhance Ukraine’s naval capabilities.
Wallace said he had invited Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu to visit London in the next few weeks to discuss the crisis, although he did not know whether the Russians would accept.
“The current gap is wide, but not unbridgeable,” Wallace said, voicing the hope that diplomacy would prevail.
“It is [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin’s choice,” he added.
