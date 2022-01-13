A #MeToo scandal has broken out in Iceland, where allegations of sexual misconduct recently led to a number of management changes on the top echelons of business.
Three prominent businessmen and the Nordic nation’s most famous news anchor either stepped down or went on leave last week, after a 24-year-old woman accused them of inappropriate sexual acts in an interview on a podcast called Eigin konur on Tuesday last week.
Vitalia Lazareva described a hot tub scene at a holiday home in December 2020, where she said she was groped by the three business leaders, who she said are friends of her then-lover, fitness promoter Arnar Grant.
What happened “crossed all boundaries, with them all I think,” Lazareva said, adding that she “let some things happen” because she was “trying to impress” Grant.
While Lazareva did not name the men on the podcast, she has done so previously on social media. The resignations prompted widespread media coverage, as Icelanders grapple with the latest #MeToo allegations.
The social movement against sexual harassment has brought about “a fundamental change, which shifts the focus to the victims’ viewpoint” and leads to people being “less hesitant with taking a stand,” said Gyda Margret Petursdottir, professor of gender studies at the University of Iceland.
In earlier times, people were more willing to only leave the cases to the judicial system, thinking society should not interfere, she said in an interview.
“This case in particular demonstrates that there is no longer tolerance for a certain kind of masculinity, which was perhaps accepted and even celebrated” in Iceland before its 2008 financial collapse, she said.
Following Lazareva’s interview on the podcast, former investment banker Thordur Mar Johannesson left his position as chairman of the board of Festi, one of Iceland’s biggest companies.
Festi’s new chairman, Gudjon Reynisson, confirmed Johannesson had resigned because of the accusations.
Ari Edwald was asked to go on leave from his position as CEO of Isey Export due to the allegations, said Elin Margret Stefansdottir, chairman of the board of its parent company MS Iceland Dairies.
Morgunbladid later reported he had been let go.
Neither Johannesson nor Edwald responded to two calls and three messages to each of their mobile phones and social media, and neither provided any comment to local press.
Hreggvidur Jonsson, founder and biggest owner of healthcare holding firm Veritas Capital, resigned from its board.
In a statement distributed to local media, Jonsson said he “regretted not stepping out of the situation a young woman has reported,” but added he had broken no laws.
Grant, who local media said went on leave from his job as a personal trainer following the claims, did not comment when reached by Bloomberg News, and has not commented to other media.
On the podcast interview, Lazareva also talked about a separate occasion where she said Grant sought to conceal their relationship, putting pressure on her until she performed sexual acts with Logi Bergmann, the journalist, who she said had discovered their tryst.
Bergmann said in a post on Facebook that he was innocent, but that he had “tactlessly” walked in on the pair.
He was going on leave, he told listeners of his radio show on Thursday.
He did not respond to two calls and three messages seeking comment.
More than 100,000 people across France protested on Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to “piss off” those refusing the jab. The turnout was four times higher than the attendance at a Dec. 18 protest, in which 25,500 people marched across the country, according to government estimates. The protesters oppose a planned law that would require individuals to prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can eat out, travel on inter-city trains or attend cultural events. France’s lower house of parliament on Thursday passed
Chinese authorities yesterday said they have punished officials after footage went viral of an eight-month pregnant woman miscarrying in the locked-down city of Xian, when a hospital refused her entry without a COVID-19 test. The city of 13 million has been under strict home confinement for two weeks to stamp out an outbreak, in line with Beijing’s strict “zero COVID-19” strategy. The incident was detailed in a social media post by the woman’s niece on Saturday, which included photos and video of the woman sitting on a plastic stool outside the hospital surrounded by a pool of blood. The post said that the
A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. In one vision, offshore wind farms could use seawater to essentially store energy until it is needed, helping wean humanity off fossil fuels. “We came up with a solution that we call the ocean battery,” Frits Bliek, CEO of Dutch start-up Ocean Grazer, said while showing off the system at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Amid the growing push away from climate-warming energy sources such as coal,
‘ZERO’ STRATEGY: Carrie Lam said the airline faced a probe over its compliance with the rules after an outbreak was traced to air crew who breached quarantine Cathay Pacific is being investigated and faces possible legal action over an outbreak of COVID-19 in Hong Kong that began with the airline’s employees, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The revelation came as Lam announced the suspension of all kindergarten and primary schools until after the Lunar New Year early next month. Like China, Hong Kong maintains a “zero COVID” strategy that has largely cut the international finance hub off from the mainland and the rest of the world for the past two years. A recent outbreak traced to Cathay Pacific air crew who breached home quarantine has sparked