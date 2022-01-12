People in Texas on Monday supported a mother who was charged with endangering a child after putting her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car to take him for a COVID-19 test.
Supporters, including former students, hung placards and letters of encouragement on the teacher’s home in Jersey Village, Texas, a suburb of Houston.
Sarah Beam, 41, had driven last week to Houston’s Pridgeon Stadium, where people can get tested without getting out of their vehicle.
She told the site manager that she was there for her son, who had tested positive previously, and explained that she had put him in the trunk so as not to risk being infected herself.
The site worker asked to see the teenager and then told her that no test could be done until he was in the back seat of the vehicle.
She then alerted the police, who verified her story with surveillance cameras.
On Saturday, Beam was arrested on suspicion of endangering a child.
She was released the next day on US$1,500 bail.
On Monday, her former students came to her house to defend her, putting up messages of support.
One wrote she was “a real hero with no cape, an asset to the school and a blessing to the students,” while another said she was an “amazing teacher, a loving mother, and an empowering woman.”
Cardboard signs hanging from the windows of the house said: “We stand with you always” and “Don’t judge a book by its cover.”
Beam is “on administrative leave,” her school said.
Court officials have not yet announced when her case will be heard.
