Sinead O’Connor’s son dies aged 17 after going missing

The Guardian





Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son was found dead in Ireland on Friday after the Irish singer-songwriter notified authorities that he had gone missing.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace,” O’Connor wrote on Twitter in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Ireland’s police force, the Gardai, confirmed the news of the teenager’s death on Saturday.

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor performs at Akvarium Klub in Budapest on Dec. 9, 2019. O’Connor’s 17-year-old son, Shane, was found dead in Ireland on Friday. Photo: AP

Shane O’Connor had been missing since Thursday, with the police launching an appeal for his whereabouts.

The 17-year-old was missing from Newbridge, County Kildare, and was last seen on Friday morning in the Tallaght, Dublin 24 area, police said.

In the appeal, which was reissued on Friday, officers said they were concerned for his welfare.

At the time, the singer had posted heartfelt messages on social media asking her son to contact her. “Shane, your life is precious. God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing,” she wrote. “My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let’s get you to hospital.”

Shane O’Connor was one of Sinead O’Connor’s four children. His father was Irish musician Donal Lunny.

Police said the missing person case was closed after a body was found in the eastern coastal town of Bray, about 20km south of Dublin.

Additional reporting by AP