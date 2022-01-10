Lab uses poisoned chalice in malaria fight

AFP, STOCKHOLM





Cages covered with women’s tights and crawling with mosquitoes are stashed in a Swedish laboratory. Every day, researchers feed them beetroot juice laced with deadly toxins, part of a grand plan designed to fight malaria.

With hopes of field trials delayed repeatedly by the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers in Sweden still believe they have found the secret to a new environmentally friendly way of killing off the Anopheles species of mosquitoes that transmit malaria.

So hopeful are they that they have founded a company with a view to turning their discovery into a commercially viable alternative to the pesticides used to kill mosquitoes, but which can also harm humans and the environment.

Molecular infection biologist Noushin Emami checks boxes containing mosquitoes at her lab at Stockholm University in Sweden on Dec. 15 last year. Photo: AFP

Noushin Emami, a molecular infection biologist at Stockholm University, said jokingly that it is like having a pet, but that unlike a pet these mosquitoes are tricked into drinking a poisoned chalice.

They are tricked because the liquid is spiked with the very molecule that makes humans infected with malaria so appetizing to them.

“If we add this molecule to any other solution, we make that solution very tasty for mosquitoes,” Emami said. “Like the taste of a fresh baguette or a pizza for a hungry creature ... just out of the oven.”

In December last year, the WHO reported 241 million cases of malaria in 2020, up from 219 million in 2019, with an estimated 627,000 deaths — 96 percent of which were in Africa.

Children under five accounted for about 80 percent of those deaths.

Malaria not only sickens people, those who become infected become more attractive to mosquitoes, which then transmit the parasite to more and more people.

In 2017, Emami and her fellow researchers discovered this was due to a specific molecule, dubbed HMBPP, released as the parasite that causes malaria, attacks the body’s red blood cells.

Opening what looks like a giant refrigerator kept to a temperature of 27°C, Emami shows off shelves of water-filled containers full of wriggling larvae and the improvised mosquito cages that she and her team feed daily.

By adding to the beetroot juice — in place of human blood — “a trace amount of toxins combined with the molecule, mosquitoes eat it and die,” said Emami, who is also an associate professor at the University of Greenwich in London.

The goal is also to use “harmless, environmentally friendly and easy-to-get killing compounds.”

Lech Ignatowicz, who cofounded the company Molecular Attraction with Emami to commercialize the discovery, said the new method has the potential to drastically change the fight against mosquitoes spreading diseases.

“The most effective way of killing mosquitoes is still using pesticides, but we know that pesticides are not only killing mosquitoes, but also other insects and other forms of life,” Ignatowicz said.

There is also evidence that pesticides are becoming less effective. Nearly 80 countries reported to the WHO that mosquitoes exhibited resistance to at least one of the four commonly used insecticides between 2010 and 2019.

Not only is the molecule relatively cheap, Ignatowicz said another benefit is how precisely it can target mosquitoes.

“Even in very dense environments, the jungle or tropical environments with a lot of insects, we can pick the ones we want to get rid of ... and leave the rest of the ecosystem alone,” Ignatowicz said.

While the team is focusing on malaria, the method has the potential to be adapted in the fight to curb the spread of other diseases transmitted by insects or even rodents.

The next step is to start testing the method in the field.